Five Caribbean All-inclusive Resorts Perfect for Foodie Travelers
Hotel & Resort Casa de Campo Valentín Fuentes October 14, 2022
One of the great pleasures of traveling is enjoying good food, and in the Caribbean, there are the best dining options at all-inclusive resorts that offer menus with dishes made by world-class chefs.
Here are five of the Caribbean resorts that every foodie traveler has to visit:
Jade Mountain, St. Lucia
Located on the southwestern Caribbean coastline Jade Mountain St. Lucia is in a privileged location surrounded by extraordinary scenic beauty. Designed by architect Nick Troubetzkoy, this resort offers unique experiences for its guests, and one is gastronomy.
Jade Mountain Club, exclusive to resident guests, offers exotic fusion cuisine created by renowned chef Allen Susser. At The Celestial Terrace, guests can enjoy private dinners and try excellent cocktails to enjoy the sunset and stargazing. In addition, Chef Allen Sesser and his culinary team offer interactive food events during the weekends to showcase St. Lucia's culinary heritage.
Curtain Bluff, Antigua
This West Indies resort combines the enchanting natural beauty of the Caribbean with world-class hospitality and amenities that include an extraordinary dining experience enjoyed by the most demanding guests in terms of cuisine.
At Curtain Bluff, breakfast and dinner are served in Tamarind Restaurant, while lunch and dinner are served in Seagrae. Afternoon tea can be enjoyed in the library overlooking the gardens. Note that all meals are served á la carte and require a reservation.
Located on the edge of the bay beach is Seagrape, an outdoor restaurant that serves a large daily lunch including a weekly barbecue. Dinners are also offered and Italian dishes such as yellowtail carpaccio, Beartooth ñoquis, and fresh-caught pandeare wahoo filet. Another restaurant is Tamarind, where guests enjoy banana pancakes, french toast, and eggs benedict, along with traditional dishes, fresh juices, and homemade pastries. In the evening, salads, fresh fish, exceptional meats, and a range of creative desserts are served.
Royalton Negril, Jamaica
Royalton Negril is a Jamaican resort that offers world-class amenities and restaurants led by renowned chefs who have created exclusive menus that meet the expectations of foodie travelers. At Gourmet Marché, guests find a vast collection of fresh local and international flavors including a range of healthy options, fresh fruit, and juices as well as special buffets for kids. In Armadillo, foodies find extraordinary Tex-Mex-style food options, including fajitas and grilled seafood, as well as recipes for smoked meats.
Other restaurants are Calypso where visitors find dining options based on recipes from Jamaican dishes, and Grazie Italian Trattoria, where families enjoy lunch and dinner with Italian dishes at outdoor facilities. Meanwhile, at Hunter Steakhouse, foodies can take signature à la carte cuisine with premium juicy steaks accompanied by wines recommended by expert sommeliers.
Another option is Score Sports Bar and Lounge, designed for athletes searching for dishes made from grilled ingredients, and for those looking for oriental gastronomy, there is Zen, Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar, where grill masters demonstrate their skills with the knife and offer fresh sushi in an à la carte dining venue. Finally, at Scoops Gelato and Caffe Lounge, visitors enjoy baked bread, pastries, cakes, and ice cream accompanied by cappuccino and espresso coffees.
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Dominican Republic
At this resort, guests find exclusivity and luxury service in a fabulous natural setting and amenities that include extraordinary golf courses, polo fields, shooting range, plus eight superb gourmet restaurants that include fresh, native Dominican cuisine.
Minitas Beach Club & Restaurant, the most emblematic of Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, offers unique cocktails from the bar overlooking the sea and signature food with recipes including gazpacho mango, arepas, ceviche, pizzas, burgers & rolls, rice, pasta, barbecue, and grilled seafood, among others.
In Chilango Taquería, guests enjoy traditional Mexican tacos in a festive atmosphere. From this place, visitors have an extraordinary view of Plaza Chavón and its church. Meanwhile, at La Caña Bar & Restaurant, guests can take a sample of French-inspired recipes made with local ingredients. It features a cozy bar with live local music, hand-crafted cigars, and a range of fine Dominican rums.
Another option is La Piazzetta, a space originally decorated by Oscar de la Renta and designed in Medieval Mediterranean style, that offers a selection of Italian-inspired dishes and fresh hand-made pasta. The Lago Restaurant, meanwhile, offers buffets to enjoy with spectacular views of the Caribbean. The menu includes freshly baked pastries, omelets, and side dishes for breakfast.
Another trendy restaurant is La Casita, located in the Marina. The menu specializes in Spanish cuisine with a focus on fresh local seafood. Another is SBG, a luxurious and elegant space next to the pool, for a casual dinner. Its menu is based on international dishes with a Mediterranean influence accompanied by DJ music or live musical groups.
Malliouhana, Anguilla
Favorite for romantic getaways, this resort sets in stunning natural surroundings with crystal clear waters and fine white sand. One of the features of this accommodation, in addition to its luxurious amenities, is the extraordinary menu offered in restaurants and bars led by award-winning chefs.
Celeste is a restaurant with innovative cuisine inspired by a mixture of Mediterranean flavors with those of the island. The author's menu includes excellent fresh seafood options. At Leon’s at Meads Bay, guests enjoy meals surrounded by palm trees with a menu that offers exclusive Johnny Cake Burgers signature recipes accompanied by rum punch to enjoy by the beach. In Bar Soleil, a luxurious outdoor space, guests spend romantic moments with Spanish cuisine, including tapas and potato tortillas accompanied by artisanal rums to enjoy extraordinary Caribbean sunsets.
