Five Caribbean Hotels With Amazing Spas
Hotel & Resort Valentín Fuentes November 11, 2022
The fantastic nature of the Caribbean is ideal for disconnecting from routine and spending long hours relaxing and relieving the stress of everyday life in an environment of tranquility and clean air. In this region, the best Spas in world-class hotels offer a great repertoire of massages, scrubs, beauty treatments, saunas, heated pools, and even food focused on finding the balance between body and spirit.
These are some of the most recommended for those looking for holistic experiences to recover mental and body energy in comfortable wellness environments.
Aruba Marriot Resort & Stellaris Casino
This hotel has one of the largest spas in the Caribbean. The relaxing experiences at Mandara Spa include hot stone treatments and a complete line of facials, muscle massages, therapies, and outdoor yoga classes, among others.
This Balinese-style spa offers 12 private treatment rooms consisting of exotic botanical treatments that can be performed individually or as a couple. Other treatments include Body Scrub, Body Wrap, Eyes Treatment, Foot Baths,s and Makeup, to name a few.
Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa, Grand Cayman
In a space of 8,500 square feet, this spa offers a series of experiences to regain tranquility and adjust the chakras to achieve peace of body and soul. It consists of seven treatment rooms dedicated to massage therapies, body treatments, facials, manicures, pedicures, and steam.
The facilities include, among others, a grand soaking tub with streams of water that release the stress of the body in an environment of natural light and surrounded by botanical adornments. The massages offered include Biodynamic Body, Coffee Scrub, Duo Seafire Coconut Balancing, and Biodynamic Hot Oil Wrap. Other body services are Group Therapeutic Sound Healing, Island Flora Botanicals (with jasmine, citrus, and gardenia), and Seafire Coconut Balancing, to name a few.
Senses Spa & Fitness Center
At this spa, located in Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama Island, visitors enjoy extraordinary signature treatments in an area of 25,000 square feet. The strengthening of the energy of the soul and body is given through body treatments that rejuvenate the exhausted muscles with relaxation sessions made in traditional wooden saunas and luxurious steam rooms equipped with showers and premium bath amenities.
One of the most relaxing and rejuvenating experiences is Total Senses massage, which offers bliss sessions and Swedish couples massages. In addition, extraordinary bath and body treatments are offered with tropical ingredients such as squeezed limes, seaweed, rum, aloe vera, and species of the island, among others. Facials are performed with organic flowers and fruits, and the exclusive seasonal facial Pevonia Botanica is offered that focuses on giving the skin a healthy treatment to recover its radiant glow. The Beauty Salon has, as well, exclusive natural nail care treatments, hair rehydration, and body waxing.
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas Dominican Republic
In this exclusive Wellness Spa, the treatments are carried out with the Ayurvedic technique and organic ingredients of the region to detoxify, regenerate and renew the body and soul. A group of expert therapists offers hot oil-based treatments inspired by native Caribbean rituals that ensure that visitors enjoy a revitalizing experience and free themselves from daily stress.
All treatments include tropical essences, elixirs, and refreshing relaxation techniques practiced by internationally qualified experts. Examples are Deep Tissue Massage, which unlocks muscle tension. Casa de Campo Classic Massage, which relaxes with the use of sesame seed oils. Yamoca Massage, based on techniques combined by two therapists, and Prenatal Sessions, a soothing massage focused on the stress points of pregnant women.
In addition, there are relaxing sessions with Larimar stones, exclusive to the Dominican Republic, reflexology to stimulate the reflex points of the feet, and special massages for golfers and tennis players, as well as to relax the back, head, neck, and shoulder. One of the spa's most comforting places is the Water Sanctuary, which includes a steam room, sauna, and two hot and cold water pools that offer relaxing immersive experiences.
Fern Tree Spa Jamaica
This Half Moon hotel spa in Jamaica features an extensive selection of treatments focused on restoring the body and spiritual health supported by meditation, yoga, and culinary experiences. Relaxation activities take place in lush tropical gardens and practices include therapies that combine indigenous ingredients with international techniques.
The exclusive location of Fern Tree Spa, between rolling hills and the beauty of the Caribbean, provides an unparalleled relaxation experience in which healing is carried out with the power of indigenous plants and herbs, as well as fruits of the trees of the region. The therapists at this extraordinary place are experts in the use of natural ingredients and help make the visitor experience memorable through immersive techniques deeply rooted in Jamaican culture.
To connect mind and soul, Fern Tree Spa offers an extensive menu of revitalizing treatments such as the Jamaican Bush Bath using fruits, herbs, and roots, or the Soothing Coconut Milk Soak, a hot bath that refreshes the skin with an ancestral recipe from the region, among many others. An exclusive range of therapeutic massages is also available, such as Fern Tree Signature Massage, which uses healing techniques from around the world. The Thai Massage, on the other hand, combines passive stretching and firm pressure to increase muscle flexibility and joint tension. Facial treatments rejuvenate the skin and help restore micro-circulation and restore face shine with detoxifying elements. There are also those focused on preventing the aging of the skin of lips and the eye area, among many others.
In addition, there are several types of experiences related to yoga, such as Detox, which promotes breathing, digestion, circulation, and excretion in a process of natural detoxification of the body. Others are Restorative Yoga which releases the body through gentle stretches, Vinyasa Flow which includes sun salutations and relaxation exercises, and The Five Rites, which are Tibetan exercises focused on stimulating the energy centers, among many others.
