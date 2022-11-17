Five Hotels to Spend a Warm Winter in Costa Rica
Valentín Fuentes November 17, 2022
Costa Rica is one of the countries with the best climate in the world, so it is an ideal destination for those looking to escape the cold winter and spend this holiday season in an exotic or luxury resort.
These are some of the lodges, boutique hotels, and world-class accommodations where travelers find the best experiences to celebrate for an upcoming winter vacation.
Rafiki Safari Lodge
This place, located in a nature reserve of the tropical jungle (about three hours from San José), close to the Savegre River, is perfect for travelers who enjoy glamping. The accommodation can be camping or in comfortable cabins with restaurant service in the middle of a lush jungle.
In this hotel, guests have several sustainable tourism activities to enjoy nature, such as horseback riding, hiking, and rafting on the Savegre River. For those who prefer relaxation and tranquility, Rafiki Safari Lodge has a fantastic river view, pool, jacuzzi, hot tubs, and several options for massage sessions that can be hired on-site.
The rooms are fully equipped (meals included) and have balconies with mountain views. Its facilities include water sports areas, a communal terrace, and the Lekker Braai & Grill restaurant, which offers fresh meals during the day and evening.
Four Seasons Resort
In this place, located on Papagayo Peninsula, 35 minutes from Daniel Oduber International Airport (Guanacaste Province), guests find world-class services, excellent gastronomy, and facilities that include private beaches, a golf course, and several swimming pools, among others. The resort has four restaurants offering a menu with vegetarian options, Italian cuisine, seafood, and meat, plus menus designed for children's tastes.
Guests prefer snorkeling, canoeing in the sea, horseback riding in the rainforest, and tours among the extraordinary Arenal Volcano National Park. For kids, the resort has craft workshops, a playground, and a children's center. In addition, families enjoy surfing at Playa Iguanita and Witches Rock with professional coaches from the Costa Rican National Surfing Team. Another fun activity that should be noted is exploring the area on electric bikes to contemplate fabulous views of Culebra Bay or the archipelago of small islands in the Pacific.
Another favorite activity of the guests is touring the Trail of Giants through the Peninsula surrounding the golf course, where they enjoy extraordinary views of flora and diverse fauna that includes monkeys, iguanas, and coati, among many other wild species.
Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo
Lovers of wellness and sports in nature find in this place, located near Culebra zone, one of the best beaches to have fun and relax in contact with a beautiful landscape. This resort also features a spa with a range of treatments, including massages with organic products and natural oils and facilities for golf, tennis, and water sports such as snorkeling, surfing, and kayaking a.
Guests have at their disposal more than 30 activities for small groups, such as dance, ceramic painting, yoga, and mixology classes, as well as beach games at Andaz Beach House and Dark Hat Beach and even a complete program of electric bikes with tours of the Peninsula, among others.
One of the most popular activities is touring the trails of Rincón de la Vieja National Park, enjoying a vast nature full of waterfalls, and relaxing with hot springs flowing through the local jungle. Visitors can also go canopy canoeing to explore the Papagayo area through immense trees.
Capitán Suizo Beachfront Boutique Hotel
This is the perfect place for those looking for quiet days and to forget about every day worries. Its privileged location in Playa Tamarindo, one of the most spectacular in Costa Rica, is ideal for relaxation and fun, with a wide range of water sports that can be practiced throughout the year.
For guests to enjoy the privileged area of Playa Tamarindo, Capitan Suizo offers a wide variety of excursions and experiences such as trekking, diving, snorkeling, surfing, boogie boarding, kayaking at sea, and tours of protected areas such as boat trips and tours in the national parks of Palo Verde, Rincón de la Vieja, Barra Honda, and the Tenorio, among others.
In addition, this boutique hotel has a cozy restaurant located on the beach and surrounded by a lush jungle where guests enjoy a set menu of traditional Costa Rican cuisine that relies on fresh, organic ingredients to create healthy dishes with fantastic flavor.
Costa Rica Surf Camp by Superbrand
This fun place is in Jaco, a small town in the province of Puntarenas on the Pacific coast, about 40 miles from Juan Santamarina International Airport. It is a natural paradise, with warm temperatures throughout the year, a tropical climate zone, and a beach more than three miles long that offers the best waves in Costa Rica, making it the favorite of surfers worldwide. By the way, the rooms have a patio and views of the vast property's garden.
Costa Rica Surf Camp includes a daily surf lesson for guests with certified instructors and can be performed on the hotel's private beach. The training sessions are progressive until guests master the technique of surfing, from paddling, standing up, dropping into waves, and riding through them. The instructors' mission is to make the students as independent as possible to enjoy surfing.
In addition to surfing, guests can practice volleyball and tennis, as well as several additional recreational activities, including eco-tours, picnics, and fantastic garden spaces ideal for relaxing amid lush nature full of species of flora and fauna. In addition, guests enjoy an outdoor swimming pool and a restaurant with a gastronomy offer of dishes made with fresh local produce and many refreshing cocktails to be tasted facing the sea.
