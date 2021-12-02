Four Seasons Announces 2023 Private Jet Journeys Amid Record Demand
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke December 02, 2021
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has announced a new lineup of private jet journeys for 2023 on the heels of record interest in its 2022 itineraries.
Highlights will include the family-friendly 13-day African Wonders trip, the around the world in 24 days Timeless Encounters journey and the 24-day International Intrigue adventure.
African Wonders is conveniently timed over school holiday breaks and features wildlife excursions in Rwanda and a visit to the ancient pyramids of Egypt. Four Seasons has two African Wonders journeys planned for 2023, with the first departing December 28, 2022, and returning January 9, 2023, and the second taking place August 1-13, 2023. Stops will include Athens, Greece; The Pyramids, Egypt (day trip); Serengeti, Tanzania; Mauritius; Rwanda; Victoria Falls, Zambia (day trip) and Johannesburg, South Africa.
The longest-running Four Seasons Private Jet journey, Timeless Encounters will take place April 17 to May 10, 2023, beginning in Oahu, Hawaii before venturing to Bora Bora; Sydney, Australia; Bali, Indonesia; Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, Thailand; Taj Mahal, India (day trip); Dubai; Florence, Italy and London.
Finally, the International Intrigue itinerary is scheduled for March 3-26, 2023. Highlights of the 24-day journey include Seattle; Kyoto, Japan; Hoi An, Vietnam; Maldives; Serengeti, Tanzania; Marrakech, Morocco; Budapest, Hungary; St. Petersburg, Russia and Paris.
"The overwhelming interest in our Private Jet offering is not only a testament to pent up demand, it also highlights the desire for seamless service that prioritizes health and safety in this new era of luxury travel," Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement. "We are excited to share even more transformative journeys aboard our custom-designed Private Jet, offering travelers the opportunity to rediscover themselves, see the world with loved ones, and forge deep connections that will last a lifetime."
The full lineup of 2023 Four Seasons Private Jet itineraries will be announced in the coming months.
For now, travelers can visit FourSeasons.com/privatejet to learn more.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Why Barbados Is an Ideal Destination for Any Type of Traveler
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS