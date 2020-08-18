Four Seasons Hotel Chicago Transforms into a Contemporary Cultural Icon
The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago just announced that it will return this Fall to unveil its hotel-wide transformation, which commenced last year on the celebration of its 30-year anniversary.
The iconic, 347-room luxury hotel, which boasts a premier Forbes five-star status will reemerge from its multi-million-dollar renovation as a vibrant hub of culture, style and energy, which will also afford guests a glimpse of Chicago’s rich history.
The revitalized property will showcase all-new designs and guest experiences, including a reconceptualized lobby and social lounge; a new restaurant and bar, created in partnership with James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Jonathon Sawyer; enhanced event spaces; and freshly-designed specialty suites and apartments.
"We are creating a destination where guests can revel in cultural immersion with locally inspired food, drink, art and music that delivers the quintessential Chicago experience," said Stephen Wancha, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.
Art and Design
International architecture and interior design firm, Rottet Studio, was selected to envision entirely new hotel interiors that embody luxury in a sophisticated, new-fashioned style that incorporates a sense of wit and a touch of whimsy through contemporary embellishments.
The redesigned lobby and social space is shifting to an open floor plan and lighter color palette, creating an inviting area where guests can socialize, enjoy live entertainment, and partake of food and beverage offerings. Varied seating areas surrounding a new day bar and social lounge add to the upscale living room vibe.
To reflect the culturally inclusive nature of the city, expert Chicago-based art consultant Shashi Caudill was chosen to curate an extensive art collection for installation through the hotel. The lobby will incorporate contemporary photography pieces that reflect a wide range of cultural perspectives. In guest rooms, Shashi has opted for an assortment of artwork by both local and international artists—photography, drawings and abstract expressionism—that’s also contemporary, but with a nod to modernism.
Acoustic Ambience
The revamped Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is also collaborating with BELLOSOUND on the custom curation of music programming that reflects Chicago's diverse music scene, creating a multisensory experience throughout its spaces. Tracks will be selected and thoughtfully orchestrated to enhance guests’ sense of connection to the city they’re in. The new lobby will take things a step further by featuring live performances from local music legends and up-and-coming artists alike, in such genres as jazz, blues and house.
Food and Drink
Situated in the “food and drink capital of the world”, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is also focusing on supplying brand-new guest experiences through its food and beverage offerings. The hotel has partnered with James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Jonathon Sawyer to open its new signature restaurant and bar, which features New American cuisine inspired by the chef’s own experiences living and working in culinarily-rich global destinations.
Specialty Suites and Apartments
Perhaps of most importance to guests is the hotel’s complete overhaul of select guest rooms and suites, reimagined by renowned San Francisco-based design firm, BAMO. one- and two-bedroom suites, and two- and three-bedroom apartment units have been redesigned using a soft, residentially-inspired palette and sophisticated, Chicago-centric décor. These accommodations provide unsurpassed views of downtown Chicago and Lake Michigan, and a warm, inviting space from which to appreciate the city’s acclaimed architecture.
Elevated Event Space
The hotel’s seventh and eighth floors, comprising over 23,000 square feet of event space, are being reinvigorated through new furnishing and décor down to the last detail. The new design preserves elements of the architecture’s postmodern detail, contrasted with elegant, contemporary touches, creating the perfect venue for weddings, social and business gatherings.
For more information, visit fourseasons.com/chicago/.
