Four Seasons Joins With Jet Edge on Private-Jet Hawaiian Itineraries
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti January 31, 2021
Just this month, private aviation company Jet Edge and Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii teamed up to offer a high-luxury, full-service travel experience at five of the upscale brand’s island properties—Four Seasons Resort Maui, Four Seasons Resort Oahu, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Four Seasons Resort Lanai and Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort.
Guests who fly to with Jet Edge receive preferred partner rates and will enjoy a bespoke in-flight experience aboard the highest caliber point-to-point Gulfstream or Bombardier jets, the largest of which can accommodate more than a dozen passengers and exclusive partnership benefits when they arrive at their resort, from white-glove service to enhanced amenities.
After touching down at their property, guests will embark upon a personalized itinerary that’s been designed in conjunction with Four Seasons with the assistance of the resorts’ expert concierge teams.
On-site, they’ll revel in the resorts’ refreshing open-air layouts, which seamlessly intertwine with Hawaii’s unparalleled natural outdoor beauty, relaxing infinity pools, serene spas and delectable dining options. Activities range from championship golfing to whale watching, oyster harvesting, swimming in lava caves and hiking through bamboo forests.
According to Travel + Leisure, Jet Edge CEO Bill Papariella shared in a statement: "Jet Edge always aims to exceed our clients' expectations. We are excited to partner with the renowned Four Seasons brand to offer our clients exceptional in-flight and island experiences with Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii. Our aircraft owners and charter flyers will enjoy unique benefits and experiences through our Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii partnership, as we continue working with leading brands that share our dedicated commitment to the highest level of service and safety."
Potential customers can get custom quotes for travel to Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii from cities all across the country. Jet Edge is also offering one-way (empty leg) flight options and special fixed-rate charter pricing for guests flying from the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, California.
For more information, visit flyjetedge.com.
