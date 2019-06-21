Four Seasons Nevis Launches Second Renovation Phase
The luxury Four Seasons Resort Nevis this week launched the final phase of a multi-stage enhancement project featuring a re-design and extension of the resort’s main pool out to the property’s beachfront. The renovation scheduled to be completed this fall will also feature the debut of a new restaurant concept, On the Dune.
The renovations represent the final last stage in a Four Seasons Nevis’ renovation launched last year, and also include the premiere of additional experiences and amenities across the property. The enhancements follow the recent addition of new guest rooms and suites, an updated Great House lobby area and new food and beverage options.
The resort’s main pool will be rebuilt and raised, creating a 3,300 square-foot infinity edge pool with a direct sight line from the lobby to the resort’s beachfront, which borders the Caribbean Sea. The pool’s 5,350 square-foot hardwood deck will feature a fire pit at the pool’s western edge.
The pool area will also receive new landscaping, 86 new lounge chairs and four luxury pool cabanas equipped with seating, furnishings and wi-fi connectivity.
On the Dune will be a 7,300 square-foot outdoor restaurant with seating for 138, and replace the Four Seasons Nevis’ Cabana restaurant. The new eatery will feature casual fare throughout the day, and transform each evening into an indoor/outdoor beachfront party space with a shaded, covered seating area.
The Caribbean-style structure will feature heavy timber construction utilizing sustainable materials and function as the resort’s beachfront dining option, offering views of the Caribbean Sea, the Narrows Channel and neighboring St. Kitts.
A retractable awning will allow for nighttime star-gazing opportunities. Menu options will feature farm-to-table Caribbean and American cuisine and include a selection of distinctive wines by the glass and custom cocktails.
The resort’s Kids for All Seasons camp and Mango and Kastawey Beach Bar restaurants will also receive upgrades. Kids for All Seasons will be moved adjacent to the resort’s Ocean Pool, enabling additional outdoor activities for younger guests.
Meanwhile, Mango will be re-designed to offer more unobstructed Caribbean views, and Kastawey Beach Bar will be become a beachside activity center featuring beach games during the day and live music and entertainment in the evenings.
The renovation will continue through September 30, 2019, during which time the main hotel will be closed. The Four Seasons Nevis will offer select villa availability upon request, including custom private retreat experiences, during this period.
