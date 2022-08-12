Get to Know the New Secrets Impression Moxché
Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Janeen Christoff August 12, 2022
The new Secrets Impression Moxché transcends the extraordinary. The all-adult, all-suite, all-inclusive resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, has been thoughtfully crafted to impress with a romantic, boutique-style experience.
The resort is all new and also offers butler service to all of its guests. Scheduled to open on October 1, 2022, the property features oversized oceanfront villas and suites, artisanal cuisine and an awe-inspiring rooftop restaurant, lounge and an infinity pool with 360-degree views.
This Secrets resort experience offers elevated Endless Privileges inclusions with some of the highest-level personalized services and amenities that are universally available to all guests at the property. These amenities include the personal butler service as well as no check-in or check-out times, 24-hour in-suite dining, round-the-clock concierge and laundry services, a fully stocked in-room wine refrigerator, a twice-daily refreshed minibar that is customized to the guests' preferences and access to the adjoining Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen.
Suites are luxuriously appointed with a welcome bottle of liquor, a bottle of sparkling wine and fresh fruit daily, premium bed and bath linens, high-end bath amenities, complimentary Wi-Fi access, welcome gifts and in-room fitness on demand.
Dining is indulgent and includes a stunning rooftop lounge and restaurant with an infinity pool as well as 360-degree views.
Restaurants are headed by master chefs and include the author’s choice signature Teodoro which has a rotating menu of exclusive dishes.
Guests also have access to a wide variety of international cuisines at neighboring Secrets Moxché. And in addition to Teodoro, those staying at Secrets Impression Moxché have access to the Observatory Preferred Rooftop and the Preferred Club Lounge by the pool. There is also the Cielo Impression Rooftop, the Impression Lobby Bar and the Seaside Beach Club.
Guests can also indulge in the relaxation of the Secrets Spa by Pevonia. There are 16 treatment rooms, five VIP double treatment rooms with private plunge pools, a hydrotherapy circuit, a sauna and a steam room. The spa also offers an outdoor pool with pressure jets, a bubble area, reflexology and waterfalls along with a variety of spa treatments and packages.
While staying at the Secrets Impression Moxché, guests can enjoy the seven heated pools, three manmade cenotes, snorkeling, bike tours, paddle boards, tennis, mixology and culinary classes, catamaran rides, scuba diving tours and deep-sea fishing (additional costs may apply), as well as tours to local archeological sites.
With a wealth of amenities, luxury inclusions and exciting entertainment and activities, the Secrets Impression Moxché awaits those who want to transcend the extraordinary.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Kids Stay for $20 Per Night at Hard Rock Resort & Casino Punta Cana
-
For more information on AMR Collection, Mexico, Playa del Carmen
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS