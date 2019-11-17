Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun Receives Numerous Top Hospitality Accolades in 2019
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun is pleased to announce it has been bestowed with nine internationally acclaimed top hospitality honors for excellence this year, including Smart Meetings prestigious Platinum Choice Award and AAA Five-Diamonds for Le Basilic, the resort’s French-Mediterranean restaurant for 13 consecutive years.
Coral Beach was awarded the Platinum Choice Award by Smart Meetings for its efforts to go above and beyond, creating the best possible experience for its guests.
Smart Meetings sets the precedence for business on an international level and strives to connect key players in the industry. Recipients of the Platinum Choice Awards are chosen by industry professionals, the Smart Meetings editorial team and Smart Meetings readers.
For its exceptional service and amenities Coral Beach was recognized with not one, but two 2020 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, one for the hotel and the other for the 40,000 square-foot “Gem Spa.”
“It is with great pride that we acknowledge these prestigious awards on behalf of our Coral Beach family,” said Alberto Gurrola, Managing Director, Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach. “Our teams work tirelessly to provide our guests, whether they are meeting planners, attendees, or leisure guests, with the highest levels of service. I want to personally thank our operations, culinary and spa staff for their tremendous contributions and continued commitment to excellence.”
Additionally, for the third year in a row, Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun’s “Gem Spa” received a Four-Star Rating for 2019 from Forbes Travel Guide, the originator of the prestigious Star Rating system. Gem Spa is now one of just three spas in Cancun to receive this coveted honor, which recognizes exceptional properties that offer high levels of service and the quality of facility to match.
The Gem Spa offers sophisticated design elements and luxurious spa amenities reflecting the destination’s heritage and location. Exceptional spa treatments utilize chakra-balancing gems and are inspired by ancient Mayan healing practices.
Each treatment begins with a unique ten-step hydrotherapy ritual, instantly transporting the body and mind through varying water pressures and temperatures.
The sleekly designed spa flows over two stories and incorporates rich woods, luminous Italian mosaics and sand marble, and it's integrated with dramatic water features throughout to create a serene oasis. The tranquil environment provides guests with the utmost in relaxation and rejuvenation.
Additional accolades this year for Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun include a 2019 Gold Stella Award from Northstar Meetings Group for Best Green Initiative, recognition as a 2019 Preferred Hotel by Costco Travel and Apple Vacation’s 2019 Golden Apple Award for outstanding quality. The hotel was also named the 2019 Top Producer in Mexico from Expedia.
For further information, please visit www.lacoleccion.com.
SOURCE: La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana press release.
