Hard Rock Punta Cana Unveils The Market Food Hall
April 14, 2021
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana has replaced its traditional buffet restaurant with The Market Food Hall, which puts the spotlight on a range of international street-food cuisines, locally sourced ingredients and hand-crafted cocktails.
The Market Food Hall offers a New Orleans-style French market, a Mexican mercado, Asian market, an Italian mercato, a Spanish boqueria, and a bar equipped with Dominican and traditional cocktails.
It is appointed in touches that reflect the Punta Cana area’s physical and cultural landscapes, such as verdant foliage, including a hanging tropical garden; patterned cement tiles; and decor by Dominican artists.
“The Market Food Hall will offer a different dining experience for guests that goes beyond the traditional buffet,” said Maduro, vice president of marketing at AIC Hotel Group, which is responsible for the sales and marketing of Hard Rock All-Inclusive Resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.
“The concept will be the first all-inclusive food hall of its kind in the Dominican Republic, and it is very exciting that guests will have the chance to enjoy it while on vacation.”
The Market Food Hall will offer breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., lunch from 1pm to 3:30 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
