AIC Hotel Group Introduces Virtual Travel Agent Training Program
Travel Agent Claudette Covey January 12, 2021
AIC Hotel Group is unveiling ALL INstitute, a nine-course virtual training program, which it said takes “a 360-degree approach to travel advisor training, zeroing in on the core business practices that maximize industry success.”
AIC Hotel Group Vice President of Sales Ash Tembe will provide an introduction to the program on Jan. 19, which will be followed by 20- to 25-minute live educational sessions offered twice weekly from January to March.
The first three of the nine sessions will focus on product overviews, the basics of social media and the company’s All In Agents portal.
“As we prepared to enter the new year, it was imperative that we continued to provide our travel partners with all of the necessary tools and support to ensure their success through 2021 and beyond in the best and most efficient way possible,” said AIC Hotel Group Director of Field Sales Carilis Felipe.
“Given that in-person sales calls are on hold for the foreseeable future, we’ve decided to take our winter blitz digital with ALL INstitute as a way to still offer value to our partners while we navigate the new year together.”
Advisors who complete a minimum of six sessions will receive an ALL INstitute certificate along with marketing materials to use for their websites.
Those who participate in all nine courses will be entered into a raffle for a seven-night stay at any AIC Hotel Group all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel. Program graduates will be “considered first for fam invites,” the company said.
