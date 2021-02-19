Hard Rock International Unveils Getaway Together Promotion

Last updated: 02:56 PM ET, Fri February 19 2021

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
PHOTO: Aerial shot of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. (photo courtesy AIC Hotel Group)

A wide range of Hard Rock International properties – 22 in all – are participating in the company’s global Getaway Together promotion, which offers savings of up to 50 percent on room rates and early and late check-in based on availability for stays booked through April 30, 2021, for travel by Dec 15, 2021.

Additionally, select hotels will include free stays for children and complimentary welcome beverages.

Participating properties include Hard Rock Hotels in Orlando, Daytona Beach and San Diego; Cancun, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Tenerife and Ibiza, Spain; London; Davos, Switzerland; Amsterdam; Dublin, Ireland; and Desaru and Pattaya, Malaysia; Maldives; and Shenzhen and Dalian, China.

U.S. guests staying at All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean can take advantage of free COVID-19 testing and complimentary medical assistance when booking three or more nights.

Hard Rock Hotels has instituted SAFE + SOUND protocols, whereby every property must pass 272 inspection points reviewed by NSF International, which creates public health standards and certification programs.

The program also operates in accordance with directives from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

