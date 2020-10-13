Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa Reopens With Pandemic Protocols in Place
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 13, 2020
The Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa has reopened with stringent health and safety protocols in place.
To celebrate the reopening, the property is offering lucrative discounts and three packages for guests to choose from: Back to the Beach; Our Resort, Your Office; and Book Now, Beach Later.
Travelers can take advantage of rates up to 50 percent off on such accommodations as Serenity Club suites with private oceanfront, swim-out pools.
The Back to the Beach package is designed for couples “looking to reconnect and rejuvenate,” and features two-for-one rates. The two-for-one rates are in effect for travel completed by Jan. 2, 2021.
The Our Resort, Your Office package was crafted for travelers looking to work remotely, and it features a 50 percent-off rate for travel completed by Jan. 2, 2021.
As its name implies, the Book Now, Beach Later package enables travelers to book their vacations now for stays sometime next year, with rates discounted up to 45 percent.
The resort also has enhanced health and safety protocols in place.
“From the pandemic to the most recent Delta hurricane that passed through the Cancun area, this has not been an easy year for any of us,” said Florian Connert, senior director of sales and marketing for the adults-only, all-inclusive resort. “We are fortunate that the resort did not have any structural damages, outside of broken glass and downed foliage. Clean-up and repairs are already well underway, leaving our guest experiences unaffected.”
The beachfront resort is situated 15 minutes from the Cancun International Airport. It is equipped with five restaurants, two pools with swim-up bars, a spa and several cocktail venues.
For more information on Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS