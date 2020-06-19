Help Your Clients 'Double the Luxury' With This New Offer
It’s been a long couple of months spent at home, and people are excited to start traveling again. In fact, Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts recently celebrated reopening and welcomed their first guests.
Travelers weren’t able to celebrate birthdays, weddings, graduations and other exciting events the way they would have liked during this time at home and are looking forward to making up for it with some quality beach and pool time.
With Le Blanc Spa Resorts’ latest promotion, Double the Luxury, travel advisors can reserve one room for their clients at full price and let them enjoy another room for free.
Your clients can choose to either enjoy both rooms at the same time, book the second room at another Le Blanc Spa Resort at another time or choose to use the rooms at The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun for a family-friendly vacation.
Or, clients can choose to gift the second room to another family member or friend or a first responder who hasn’t been able to stay at home over the past few months and is in need of a vacation too.
In addition to a luxurious stay, your clients will receive Blanc Benefits—added indulgences such as spa treatments, land and sea excursions and rounds of golf, among other things.
They can also rest assured knowing the resorts are following the Purely Le Blanc initiative, with more than 140 measures in place to ensure the health and safety of all guests and employees at the resorts.
Also, if travel plans do change, Le Blanc Spa Resorts has flexible change and cancelation policies in place.
The travel window for this current promotion is through December 20, 2020, and travel advisors must book for their clients by June 30, 2020.
To view the full details of the Double the Luxury promotion, click here.
