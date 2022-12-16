Hilton Expands Waldorf Astoria Brand in Mexico
Donald Wood December 16, 2022
Hilton announced the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand’s third property in Mexico is scheduled to open in early 2025.
The new Waldorf Astoria San Miguel de Allende will offer 120 hotel guest rooms and 24 best-in-class branded residences in the colonial city, known for its architecture, thriving art scene and history.
The property is located in the heart of a UNESCO World Heritage site and will be managed by Hilton. PEAKAIR GROUP is listed as the owner, while Skyplus Developments Corp. is developing the resort.
“As global interest in luxury travel continues to rise, we are perfectly positioned at the forefront of the trend by expanding our offerings to welcome the discerning traveler in new and highly desirable destinations across the Caribbean and Latin America,” Hilton senior vice president Juan Corvinos said.
Travelers will have access to some of the area’s most impressive attractions, including the renowned Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel church. The hotel will also offer convenient access to lively restaurants, bars and local shops.
Hotel guests and residence owners can utilize wellness-inspired amenities, including a fitness center, a destination-inspired spa and a rooftop space with pools and relaxation areas offering stunning views of the city.
An on-site art gallery and local crafts store will also welcome guests, while family travelers will have access to the hotel’s kids and teens club. The array of amenities is complemented by the hotel’s culinary excellence across three restaurants, two bars and a coffee shop.
“We are excited about the growth of our portfolio in the region and introducing our distinct brands in landmark locations, such as San Miguel de Allende,” Corvinos continued. “The city’s timeless surroundings and recognition as a luxury vacation spot make it a natural fit for the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand.”
Hilton’s luxury growth in Mexico includes approximately 90 hotels and resorts across 12 brands, with 25 additional properties making up the development pipeline.
