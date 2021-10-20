Hilton Introduces New Tech Enhancements
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff October 20, 2021
Hilton announced a series of technology innovations to enhance the guest experience across all 18 brands.
Digital Key Share will allow more than one guest to have access to their room’s Digital Key. The Hilton Honors app on smartphones can be used for guest room access.
Members of Hilton Honors now have a new benefit, early confirmation of room upgrades. Eligible Gold and Diamond Hilton Honors members will be notified of their space-available upgrade 72 hours prior to arrival. This also means that they can choose their upgraded room directly during check-in on the app.
These two new technological enhancements follow the recent launch of Confirmed Connecting Rooms.
“We’ve always had our guests at the heart of everything we do, and we continue to listen, evolve and innovate to give them more choice and control over their hotel stay,” said Chris Silcock, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Hilton. “Our approach to technology always starts with the guest experience, and as travel returns, we are pleased to provide Hilton guests with enhancements to their stay that are seamless, flexible and allow them to focus on what matters most–creating new memories.”
Guests can now share their Digital Key with up to four additional people or devices through the Hilton Honors app. To share the key, both guests must have the app and the secondary key holder receives an invitation from the primary guest, passes a security check and is then given access to the room.
Room upgrades for eligible guests are sent through email or push notification. If a property offers digital check-in, guests can choose their room up to 36 hours in advance. All stays under seven nights are eligible for this early confirmation, and it will be available in the coming months at all Hilton brands globally where space-available upgrades are currently offered, including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Signia by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
To book connecting rooms, guests select the number of rooms, then check the box for connecting rooms. The guest then selects their rooms and receives instant confirmation.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS