Hilton Extends Benefits for Loyalty Program Members
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 15, 2021
Global hospitality company Hilton announced its loyalty members can retain their points and elite status for an extended period of time and earn status more easily in 2022.
The Hilton Honors program and its more than 118 million members worldwide will now have access to global benefit changes to help maintain or achieve elite status, even as travel remains limited in some parts of the world.
Some of the changes include extending status through March 31, 2023, to help members maintain their status perks and benefits; pausing points expiration until December 31, 2022; and relaxing 2022 qualifications around earning Status, Milestone Bonuses and Status Gifting.
“As we get back to a new season of travel together, we want our loyal guests to know that we made these program changes with them top-of-mind,” Hilton Honors vice president Jenn Chick said. “We are proud to lead the hospitality industry in providing flexibility, once again, to our valued Hilton Honors members to help them make new memories when they’re ready to travel again.”
Hilton Honors members can also take advantage of extended rollover nights, added flexibility for American Express Card Members, free Weekend Night Certificates and more.
To enhance the guest experience, Hilton Honors has steadily implemented global program adjustments throughout the pandemic and offered members peace of mind through innovative offerings.
In July, Hilton announced the signing of three managed resorts, located in some of Mexico’s most sought-after locations, including Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort and the luxurious Conrad Tulum.
Earlier this year, the hospitality company officially announced that Tempo by Hilton and Motto by Hilton, two of the company’s lifestyle brands, will grow to include 11 new hotels.
