Hilton Opens First Hotel at Cancun Airport
Tourists heading to the Mexican Caribbean during the upcoming spring break and summer travel periods will have a new hotel option near the international airport in Cancun.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez was in attendance last week when the Hilton Garden Inn Cancun Airport became the first hotel to open within minutes of Cancun International Airport.
The facility offers 186 pet-friendly rooms, four suites, comfortable public spaces, work desks, a 24-hour fitness center, a terrace with a cenote-inspired pool and three private meeting rooms with capacity for up to 10 people each.
Hilton Garden Inn Cancun Airport general manager Cecilia Betancourt said the opening of the hotel helped create more than 100 jobs for the region. In December, Hilton opened a hotel in the Cancun Hotel Zone for the first time in nearly a decade.
“We are excited to welcome guests to the Hilton Garden Inn Cancun Airport, the latest addition to Hilton’s growing portfolio of more than 80 hotels in Mexico,” Hilton vice president Pablo Torres told the Riviera Maya News. “Not only will we offer the highest quality service and hospitality, but also a Mayan oasis for all travelers who stop at the Cancun airport and visit this exciting destination.”
Last month, officials in Cancun predicted that while the number of travelers visiting the popular destination would rise for spring break, the numbers will most likely not meet or exceed pre-pandemic visitor levels.
Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, hotel industry giant Hilton delivered a record year of development achievements. In 2021, the company opened 414 properties and added more than 67,100 rooms to its system, ending the year with more than 6,800 hotels across 18 brands in six continents. The openings represented net unit growth of 5.6 percent.
