Hilton Touts Development Success in 2021, Plans for 2022 and Beyond
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood January 24, 2022
Despite the challenges presented by to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hotel industry giant Hilton delivered a record year of development achievements.
In 2021, the company opened 414 properties and added more than 67,100 rooms to its system, ending the year with more than 6,800 hotels across 18 brands in six continents. The openings represented net unit growth of 5.6 percent.
For 2022 and beyond, Hilton’s development pipeline includes nearly 2,670 hotels representing approximately 408,000 rooms, nearly half of which are already under construction.
“After a year of recovery and growth, it has been incredible to witness the resiliency of the travel industry and our team’s ability to embrace change while serving more guests in more hotels around the world,” Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta said.
“We believe the desire to travel, experience new cultures and connect with others is core to the human experience,” Nassetta continued. “I can speak for all of us at Hilton when I say we’re looking forward to welcoming our guests and helping them make new memories in 2022.”
Hilton also expanded its presence in the Las Vegas market, which is now home to 13 brands, 36 hotels and more than 12,000 rooms. In June 2021, Hilton and Genting Group partnered to open Resorts World Las Vegas, the largest multi-brand resort in Hilton’s history.
The company also expanded its all-inclusive portfolio in 2021 with openings in the Caribbean and Latin America, including Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort; Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort; Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort and more.
As for the United States, Hilton introduced its 25th hotel in Washington, D.C. with the debut of Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill.
“Hilton’s development continues to be a key performance indicator of how well-positioned we are for the long-term,” Hilton’s global development president Kevin Jacobs said. “Hotel owners choose to work with us because of our premium commercial performance.”
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS