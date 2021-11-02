Last updated: 08:59 AM ET, Tue November 02 2021

Hilton to Open Company’s Largest Hotel in Asia Pacific

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood November 02, 2021

Hilton, Singapore, Orchard, hotel, travel
Hilton Singapore Orchard. (photo via Hilton Media)

Hilton announced plans to open its largest hotel in Asia Pacific when the 1,080-room Hilton Singapore Orchard debuts in January 2022.

Reservations for the hotel are now on sale, as the property is scheduled to reside in the heart of Singapore’s downtown Orchard Road. The property represents Hilton’s flagship presence in the country following an extensive refurbishment.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
An airport Customs and Border Protection agent.

DHS Lifts Restrictions on Land, Ferry Entry into US

Cherry Tree Hill Barbados

Barbados Welcome Stamp Program Wins for Visitors and Destination

American Airlines jets at Los Angeles International Airport

American Airlines Suffers Fourth Straight Day of Cancellations

Planes, DFW Airport, Dallas Fort Worth airport, travel, delta plane, spirit plane

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Staffing Shortage Issues

Hilton Singapore Orchard is owned by OUE Limited and will be managed by Hilton.

The hotel is located just 30 minutes from Singapore Changi Airport, which allows international business and leisure travelers to enjoy the local cuisines, fashion, design and a wide range of retail malls.

“As a hub and key city destination for business and leisure travelers, we are optimistic about the growth potential of Singapore's hospitality scene as recovery begins and travel resumes over the long-term,” Hilton vice president Paul Hutton said.

“We are delighted to start a brand-new year with the launch of a significant addition to our regional portfolio through the opening of Hilton Singapore Orchard, which will represent a true landmark Hilton hotel in an important gateway city for South East Asia, and look forward to continue delivering our renowned levels of Hilton hospitality to everyone who passes through the doors of the hotel,” Hutton continued.

With 1,080 refurbished rooms and suites across two towers, Hilton Singapore Orchard will be one of the largest hotels in Singapore. The property will include two 24-hour fully-equipped fitness centers, an outdoor pool, an Executive Lounge and more.

In addition to three new food and beverage offerings—including an all-day dining spot, a specialty restaurant and a lobby lounge and bar—the hotel will boast 16 extensively renovated and versatile event spaces spanning more than 25,000 square feet.

For more information on Singapore

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Family enjoying time on the beach at Hilton La Romana Resort & Water Park

All-Inclusive Family Fun in Punta Cana

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Thompson Central Park New York Opens November 1

Viva Wyndham Azteca Reopens After Renovations

gallery icon Best Winter Escapes for Every Type of Traveler

Planet Hollywood Cancun Builds Promotion Around Top Gun Sequel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS