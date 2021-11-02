Hilton to Open Company’s Largest Hotel in Asia Pacific
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood November 02, 2021
Hilton announced plans to open its largest hotel in Asia Pacific when the 1,080-room Hilton Singapore Orchard debuts in January 2022.
Reservations for the hotel are now on sale, as the property is scheduled to reside in the heart of Singapore’s downtown Orchard Road. The property represents Hilton’s flagship presence in the country following an extensive refurbishment.
Hilton Singapore Orchard is owned by OUE Limited and will be managed by Hilton.
The hotel is located just 30 minutes from Singapore Changi Airport, which allows international business and leisure travelers to enjoy the local cuisines, fashion, design and a wide range of retail malls.
“As a hub and key city destination for business and leisure travelers, we are optimistic about the growth potential of Singapore's hospitality scene as recovery begins and travel resumes over the long-term,” Hilton vice president Paul Hutton said.
“We are delighted to start a brand-new year with the launch of a significant addition to our regional portfolio through the opening of Hilton Singapore Orchard, which will represent a true landmark Hilton hotel in an important gateway city for South East Asia, and look forward to continue delivering our renowned levels of Hilton hospitality to everyone who passes through the doors of the hotel,” Hutton continued.
With 1,080 refurbished rooms and suites across two towers, Hilton Singapore Orchard will be one of the largest hotels in Singapore. The property will include two 24-hour fully-equipped fitness centers, an outdoor pool, an Executive Lounge and more.
In addition to three new food and beverage offerings—including an all-day dining spot, a specialty restaurant and a lobby lounge and bar—the hotel will boast 16 extensively renovated and versatile event spaces spanning more than 25,000 square feet.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
For more information on Singapore
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS