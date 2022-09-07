Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya Unveils New Room Category
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey September 07, 2022
Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort unveiled a new room category, Enclave, making it the first Hilton all-inclusive to offer that category.
The Enclave room category provides guests with such amenities as the Enclave Lounge, which provides private check-in experiences; private beach areas and a private pool with lounge chair seating; concierge services; breakfast, lunch and dinner options along with a limited menu in the lounge throughout the day; and wellness and fitness activities available exclusively for Enclave guests.
Enclave guestrooms are set in the property’s most enviable location, Casa 1. Rooms feature a souvenir beach bag, a welcome amenity gift and an “upgraded minibar and coffee brewing experience,” resort officials said.
“We are elated to be the first all-inclusive resort to offer Enclave by Hilton,” said Santiago Rivera, the property’s managing director.
“From the moment they arrive, guests will enjoy exclusive service and a new level of privacy while on property.
“It is an exciting time to unveil these new offerings, which align with our deep-rooted commitment to redefining the all-inclusive experience.”
The resort opened earlier this year.
