Last updated: 01:58 PM ET, Wed September 07 2022

Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya Unveils New Room Category

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey September 07, 2022

Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya Enclave room
Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya Enclave room. (photo via Hilton)

Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort unveiled a new room category, Enclave, making it the first Hilton all-inclusive to offer that category.

The Enclave room category provides guests with such amenities as the Enclave Lounge, which provides private check-in experiences; private beach areas and a private pool with lounge chair seating; concierge services; breakfast, lunch and dinner options along with a limited menu in the lounge throughout the day; and wellness and fitness activities available exclusively for Enclave guests.

ADVERTISING
MORE Hotel & Resort
Marriott International, Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy Launches Unlimited Bonus Points Global...

A rendering of one JW Marriott Dallas

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District to Debut in Spring 2023

Cyber security.

IHG Booking Channels Disrupted by ‘Unauthorized...

Enclave guestrooms are set in the property’s most enviable location, Casa 1. Rooms feature a souvenir beach bag, a welcome amenity gift and an “upgraded minibar and coffee brewing experience,” resort officials said.

“We are elated to be the first all-inclusive resort to offer Enclave by Hilton,” said Santiago Rivera, the property’s managing director.

“From the moment they arrive, guests will enjoy exclusive service and a new level of privacy while on property.

“It is an exciting time to unveil these new offerings, which align with our deep-rooted commitment to redefining the all-inclusive experience.”

The resort opened earlier this year.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Marriott International, Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy Launches Unlimited Bonus Points Global Promotion

IHG Booking Channels Disrupted by ‘Unauthorized Activity’

The Top 10 New Villas for Rent in the Caribbean

The New Waldorf Astoria Cancun To Open This November

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Offering Third Happiness Sale of the Year

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS