Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort Opens in Mexico
Hilton today announced the official opening of its first-ever all-inclusive property in Tulum, a perennial tourism hotspot on Mexico’s Caribbean coast: the Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort.
Nestled between a copse of mangrove trees and the shallow, clear waters and white sands of Tulum, this resort constitutes a destination unto itself. Situated on the same sprawling campus as Hilton’s recently-debuted Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya resort, the new Hilton Tulum all-inclusive property represents a new class of coastal retreat that combines extensive amenities, excellent service and cultural enrichment.
With 735 rooms, housed inside three-story villa-style buildings, Hilton Tulum now becomes the company’s largest resort in all of the Caribbean and Latin America. The resort’s guest rooms feature private balconies with ocean or garden views, with all of the 59 suites boasting ocean-facing balconies. Room interiors rely on a calming color palette that reflects the soothing natural tones of the resplendent outdoor setting.
The all-inclusive dining scene at Hilton Tulum encompasses 13 concept-driven food-and-beverage options, spanning five signature restaurants, a coffee shop and deli, a set of upscale bars and lounges, as well as numerous poolside casual dining offerings.
Besides its stunning swimmable beach area, Hilton Tulum features eight pools and five jacuzzies, each with its own distinctive vibe, plus a secluded Family Zone with a kids-only splash pool, waterpark playground, play area and activities. Other onsite offerings include world-class theatrical entertainment, live music, family fun and authentic cultural experiences.
Guests at Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort also enjoy dual-resort privileges at the just-opened Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya next door, with a further five gourmet restaurants of its own, six bars and the Conrad Spa Tulum.
Located just eight miles north of Tulum itself, the resort provides easy access to the town and the region’s celebrated sights and attractions, such as the famed ancient Mayan ruins to the Sian Kaan Biosphere Reserve. Besides its beautiful white-sand beaches, this eco-chic destination is renowned for its many other natural splendors, such as its numerous lagoons, crystal-clear cenotes and other-worldly caverns.
Hilton Tulum’s opening represents the latest milestone in Hilton’s ongoing efforts at rapidly growing its portfolio of all-inclusive properties, located in prime beachfront destinations; while simultaneously expanding its footprint across Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean.
Given the growing popularity of all-inclusives, Hilton clearly aims to claim its piece of the pie. In 2021 alone, the company increased its all-inclusive room count in the Caribbean and Latin America by almost 75 percent, and plans to add nearly 30 more Hilton-branded properties inside Mexico over the coming years. Altogether, Hilton currently operates over 80 properties in Mexico, and more than 180 hotels across the Caribbean and Latin America.
For more information, visit hilton.com.
