Last updated: 09:39 AM ET, Wed May 06 2020

Hotel Industry Working on New Health and Safety Standards

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood May 06, 2020

Hilton Hotel Lobby
As the hotel industry prepares for a post-coronavirus boom in visitors, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced the introduction of its new “Safe Stay” standards.

The AHLA developed the “Safe Stay” approach to health and safety protocols through the use of an advisory council consisting of leaders from all corners of the hotel industry and public health experts.

As hotels and resorts prepare for the eventual economic reopening, AHLA officials wanted to ensure travelers understand what properties are doing to protect them while on the road for business or leisure.

“Hospitality at its core is an industry of people taking care of people,” AHLA CEO Chip Rogers said in a statement. “The safety of our guests and employees has always been our number one priority.”

“Now as we work to reopen our nation’s economy, we want to ensure travelers that hotels will be cleaner and safer than ever before when they are ready to resume traveling once again,” Rogers continued.

The “Safe Stay” program includes guest health protocols, employee responsibilities, cleaning guidelines and social distancing requirements. In addition, the rules will be updated in accordance with all federal, state and local laws.

Earlier this week, two recent hospitality industry reports show a small increase in hotel reservations around the world, marking what could be the turnaround the travel industry needs following the viral pandemic.

