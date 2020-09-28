Last updated: 07:18 PM ET, Mon September 28 2020

Hotel Profitability Is Up in Most Regions, Except the US

Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti September 28, 2020

traveller stay in high quality hotel
traveller stay in high quality hotel. (photo via Solovyova /iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East all reported increasingly positive gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) during the month of August, according to the latest HotStats data.

Analysts are hoping that this trend across the rest of the globe will prove a favorable bellwether for U.S. hotels, once COVID-19 rates around the country have diminished.

The U.S. is now the only region that hasn’t yet managed to turn a positive profit over a month-long period since the pandemic decimated the worldwide travel industry.

China, which obviously was the first to face COVID-19 and the first to begin bouncing back from its effects, has shown a V-shaped recovery in profit, with its GOPPAR for August 2020 matching its December 2019 numbers. In fact, China’s hotel occupancy rate for August 2020 was just nine percentage points lower than the previous year.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
McCarran International Airport

McCarran Airport Traffic Increase a Good Barometer for the...

JetBlue Airbus A320

JetBlue Helping Make At-Home COVID-19 Testing More Accessible

A glamorous performer in Rio de Janeiro

Rio’s Carnival Celebration Called Off Due to COVID-19

Denver International Airport

Denver Airport Introduces New App to Limit Contact Amid COVID-19

“It's encouraging to see most regions getting back to positive profitability—albeit small compared to pre-COVID levels,” said David Eisen, HotStats’ director of hotel intelligence and customer solutions, who also authored the research report.

“Obviously, this pandemic has been a global travesty, but if there is one silver lining for the hotel industry, it's that it could result in hoteliers operating more efficient hotels by paying more attention to expenses than they may have otherwise done when times were good.”

But, while the August trend in terms of positive profits seems promising, hoteliers shouldn’t become overly optimistic just yet, cautioned Hotel Management.

Even under normal circumstances, leisure travel typically takes a downturn in the fall and early winter. On top of which, business travel remains nearly nonexistent, as remote work and online meetings, events and conferences become the new norm.

The seasonal slowdown in travel could take a serious toll on hotel occupancy and revenue rates. On top of which, if another wave of viral infection prompts renewed travel restrictions, border closures and community lockdowns, the industry could find itself right back where it started in the spring of this year.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

Planet Hollywood Latest Las Vegas Resort Set to Reopen

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Iconic Bermuda Resort Fairmont Southampton to Close in October

Work From Hyatt Package Expands Across North America, Caribbean

Velas Invites You to Fall in Love With Mexican Traditions

Disney's Aulani Resort to Begin Phased Reopening on November 1

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS