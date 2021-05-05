Hotels in Cancun, Mexican Caribbean Seeing Surge in Advanced Bookings
Donald Wood May 05, 2021
Hotel owners in Cancun and other popular Mexican Caribbean destinations are reporting a surge in advanced bookings, as opposed to the last-minute reservations they’ve been dealing with as the region continues to reopen to international tourism.
According to the Riviera Maya News, the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association revealed that properties in the region are anticipating occupancy rates of at least 60 percent for the summer season, thanks in part to the rise of advanced bookings.
“We already have reservations into August, and every day, hotels report on the books the occupations already scheduled for those dates,” hotel association head Javier Aranda told the Riviera Maya News. “This market, which is one of the last to recover, has the highest season from June to September.”
Aranda revealed that hotels and resorts were booking sporadic reservations during the coronavirus pandemic, with most bookings coming just days before the stays. With COVID-19 vaccines more readily available, travelers are planning ahead for their vacations.
In addition to an influx of American travelers, Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council director Dario Flota Ocampo said the group anticipates the recovery of the European market for the summer holiday season.
“The health protocols in the hotels are working, but since more cases are occurring, stricter measures have to be taken which will allow us to continue with the economic reactivation,” Ocampo told the Riviera Maya News.
Air travel is also expanding from the region, as Cancun International Airport currently boasts connections to 32 airports in the U.S.—more than in 2019—and more flights are likely to be added as travel restrictions are eased.
“There is mutual support, so today we have 32 airports in the United States directly connected to Cancun, a much higher number than before the pandemic,” Ocampo continued.
