Last updated: 09:11 AM ET, Wed May 05 2021

Hotels in Cancun, Mexican Caribbean Seeing Surge in Advanced Bookings

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood May 05, 2021

Hotel District, Cancun, Mexico.
Hotel District, Cancun, Mexico. (photo via YinYang / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Hotel owners in Cancun and other popular Mexican Caribbean destinations are reporting a surge in advanced bookings, as opposed to the last-minute reservations they’ve been dealing with as the region continues to reopen to international tourism.

According to the Riviera Maya News, the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association revealed that properties in the region are anticipating occupancy rates of at least 60 percent for the summer season, thanks in part to the rise of advanced bookings.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Aerial view of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

You Could Win a Fly-and-Drive Vacation to Puerto Rico This Summer

Big Five Tours & Expeditions

Big Five Implements New Tours Across Egypt

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) President and CEO, Gloria Guevara.

WTTC Calls for Clear Global Travel Guidelines

Wilderness Adventurer

UnCruise Adventures To Begin Sailing Out Of Juneau May 7

“We already have reservations into August, and every day, hotels report on the books the occupations already scheduled for those dates,” hotel association head Javier Aranda told the Riviera Maya News. “This market, which is one of the last to recover, has the highest season from June to September.”

Aranda revealed that hotels and resorts were booking sporadic reservations during the coronavirus pandemic, with most bookings coming just days before the stays. With COVID-19 vaccines more readily available, travelers are planning ahead for their vacations.

In addition to an influx of American travelers, Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council director Dario Flota Ocampo said the group anticipates the recovery of the European market for the summer holiday season.

“The health protocols in the hotels are working, but since more cases are occurring, stricter measures have to be taken which will allow us to continue with the economic reactivation,” Ocampo told the Riviera Maya News.

Air travel is also expanding from the region, as Cancun International Airport currently boasts connections to 32 airports in the U.S.—more than in 2019—and more flights are likely to be added as travel restrictions are eased.

“There is mutual support, so today we have 32 airports in the United States directly connected to Cancun, a much higher number than before the pandemic,” Ocampo continued.

For more information on Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Hilton Cartagena in Colombia

Hilton Reports First Quarter Results

gallery icon Amazing Eco-Friendly Escapes in Mexico

Travel Advisors Specializing in Romance Collaborate at Hilton La Romana

New Research Shows New Net Zero Model Brings Benefits for Hotel Sector

Days Inn Offering $10,000 For 2-Week ‘Suntern’ Gig

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS