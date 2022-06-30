Last updated: 12:27 PM ET, Thu June 30 2022

How To Create a Collection of Family Vacation Memories

Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Lacey Pfalz June 30, 2022

Explorean Kohunlich
A couples taking a stroll at The Explorean Kohunlich. (photo via La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

A family vacation with La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana is guaranteed to be full of memory-making experiences that will last a lifetime, from kayaking in a lagoon underneath the stars to simply enjoying quality time between parents and children.

La Colección Resorts by Fiesta American has properties in popular destinations across Mexico, from Los Cabos to San Miguel de Allende and everywhere in between.

"We understand that guests of all ages have different sets of priorities and interests," said Enrique Calderon, C.O.O. of La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana.

"We go above and beyond to make both adult travelers and their children feel welcome and cared for. Throughout our family-friendly properties, we have our kids' club programs where young vacationers can enjoy themselves and participate in a variety of activities under the supervision of our expert staff while parents take some much-needed time to relax by the pool, treat themselves to a spa treatment, or a fancy upscale dinner."

The Explorean Kohunlich

Nestled within a jungle in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, The Explorean Kohunlich prides itself on offering unique, yet still family-friendly, experiences. With close proximity to the region’s Mayan ruins and biodiverse waterways, families can partake in a variety of activities and tours that bring a sense of adventure to every outing.

One such experience is the Nocturnal Kayak Tour. Families can kayak together under the stars at the Chakambakan Lagoon, surrounded by Puctec trees and the sounds of howler and spider monkeys while learning about the animals that call the lagoon their home.

The Explorean Kohunlich, La Coleccion Resorts, La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, kayaking
A family kayaks at night in the Chakambakan Lagoon during an excursion at The Explorean Kohunlich. (photo via La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

Other experiences and tours include bicycle tours, sailboat excursions, jungle hikes and more. At the resort itself, kids and families can enjoy swimming at the resort’s pool, wandering its jungle pathways and spotting colorful birds on their private terrace.

Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancún All-Inclusive Spa Resort

The Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancún All-Inclusive Spa Resort is as fun for kids and teens as it is for adults.

The Coral KidZ Club is a 40,000 square-foot area for children to enjoy indoor and outdoor activities, like a wading pool called the Sprayground, while their parents enjoy Cancun’s signature entertainment and shopping experiences, or receive a spa treatment at the resort’s spa. Teens can enjoy teen-specific programming outside by the pool, like water polo, or indoors, like karaoke or Xbox.

A must-visit for adult guests at the resort is The Table, an interactive dining experience that tells the story of Mexico’s history and culture, complete with live music and entertaining stories. The nine-course meal is available on Fridays and Sundays only for $150 per person.

Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach All Inclusive SPA Resort in Cancun
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach All Inclusive SPA Resort in Cancun. (photo via La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

The resort also offers a variety of excursions, such as snorkeling in the nearby coral reef or visiting a nearby Mayan ruin.

Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende

For families wanting a closer cultural connection during their trip, the Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende is a perfect choice!

Located in the UNESCO-designated San Miguel de Allende, the resort offers a great place to stay and from which to explore the city’s beauty, history and culinary prowess.

At the resort, kids and families can enjoy programming such as outdoor movie nights and the free Kids Club, which features fun activities like watercolor painting or karaoke.

Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende
Pool area at Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende. (photo via La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

Excursions or tours include hot air balloon rides over the stunning city skyline, horseback rides through the surrounding countryside, trolley tours and more. Families can take day trips out to other places around the city, including Dolores, where the Mexican Revolution began.

Plus, there’s an added bonus at this resort: you can bring your beloved dog or two, too!

To learn more about La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana, please click here.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
