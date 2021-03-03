Hyatt Announces New Global Expansions Through 2025
March 03, 2021
Hyatt Hotels unveiled its plan for the growth of its independent collection brands, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt, highlighting recent openings and future development plans through 2025.
In 2021, Hyatt plans to open the Hôtel du Palais Biarritz in Biarritz, France, which is part of The Unbound Collection; the Mission Pacific Hotel, a JdV by Hyatt property in Oceanside, California; and The Seabird Resort, a Destination by Hyatt hotel, also in Oceanside. The Shay in Culver City, California and the Commune by the Great Wall in Beijing, China are also expected to open in 2021. Eleven more properties are slated to open or added to the three brands later this year.
By 2025, Hyatt’s independent collection of brands will continue entering into new destinations such as Japan, Thailand, Finland and Mexico.
Hyatt opened a number of hotels under its independent brands in 2020; from Hotell Reisen in Stockholm, Sweden to the Grand WUJI Hotel in Nanjing, China, both part of The Unbound Collection.
“With each new hotel opening under Hyatt’s three independent collection brands, we are encouraging unique discovery of the local culture or history of the hotel’s location, truly illustrating the spirit of these three distinct brands,” said Katie Johnson, global brand leader, independent collection, Hyatt. “Learning from our guests, members, and customers is key to Hyatt. Each of these hotels accelerates our efforts to expand our independent collections in markets that reach travelers and surprise locals with captivating experiences.”
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt is a collection of luxurious hotels. From historic gems to sanctuary retreats, the Unbound Collection provides memorable guest experiences around the world.
Destination by Hyatt hotels aim to embody the destinations in which they are located. Immersive experiences and authentic design are these hotels’ mainstays.
JdV by Hyatt is about celebrating the joy of life, or the Joie de Vivre, as is its namesake. JdV by Hyatt hotels are an independent collection of hotels that reflect the neighborhoods in which they are located.
