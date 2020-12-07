Last updated: 09:36 AM ET, Mon December 07 2020

Hyatt Continues Brand Growth in Europe

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz December 07, 2020

Hotell Reisen
PHOTO: Exterior of Hotell Reisen, Switzerland, by The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Hyatt announced today, December 7, that it is continuing its brand growth into Europe with twenty new hotels.

The company’s plan to grow its European portfolio significantly by the end of 2023 includes many new hotels in cities in which Hyatt did not have hotels, such as Reykjavik and Prague.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Marketing strategy.

Travelers Want Ads to Focus on Discounts, Pre-Pandemic Normalcy

Tourists at the airport waiting for the flight to be announced on the arrival departure board

New Study Reveals Impact of COVID-19 on Tourism Industry

Skyline in Miami, Florida.

gallery icon Top Searched Destinations for 2021 and Beyond

Dusk at Seychelles

gallery icon The 10 Most Tourism-Dependent Countries Suffering Amid COVID-19

Nine new properties in Europe have opened this year so far, including two Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels near Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport. Hyatt Place and Hyatt House select service brands have eight additional hotels slated to be built in Europe by 2023.

The United Kingdom will receive three new Hyatt-brand hotels, the Park Hyatt hotel in London’s Nine Elms district, the Park Hyatt London River Thames and the Hyatt Centric Cambridge.

In Helsinki, Finland, Hyatt will expand with the Grand Sansa Hotel under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The Byblos Hotel in Mijas, Spain and the Hotell Reisen in Switzerland are also under this brand.

The Grand Hyatt brand is currently developing the Grand Hyatt Limassol, in Cyprus.

There are fifteen new properties under development under the Hyatt Place, Hyatt Regency, Andaz and Alila brands in some of the most popular cities in Europe.

“Hyatt is in the process of transforming the hotel landscape in Europe with planned openings for new Hyatt-branded hotels in some of the most sought-after leisure destinations in the world,” said Peter Norman, senior vice president real estate and development EAME/SWA, Hyatt. “Supported by strong brand recognition and demand for the high-quality experiences for which Hyatt is known, we look forward to welcoming guests and World of Hyatt members in these key European destinations. Further, with half of Hyatt’s executed pipeline in Europe consisting of franchise agreements, we are thrilled to collaborate with a number of new, as well as existing, owners to bring these exciting projects to fruition.

For more information or to see the full list of hotels, please visit Hyatt.com.

For more information on Europe

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Hotel Waya Guajira in La Guajira Colombia

Hotel Waya Guajira Achieves Colombian Heath Seal

Explore 'The Reserve' at Paradisus Playa del Carmen

Close Out 2020 With a Wellness Retreat in Riviera Maya

Viceroy Hotels Is Giving Away 20 Vacation Prizes for Its 20th Anniversary

Hyatt Announces New Office for the Day Package

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS