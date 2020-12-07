Hyatt Continues Brand Growth in Europe
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz December 07, 2020
Hyatt announced today, December 7, that it is continuing its brand growth into Europe with twenty new hotels.
The company’s plan to grow its European portfolio significantly by the end of 2023 includes many new hotels in cities in which Hyatt did not have hotels, such as Reykjavik and Prague.
Nine new properties in Europe have opened this year so far, including two Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels near Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport. Hyatt Place and Hyatt House select service brands have eight additional hotels slated to be built in Europe by 2023.
The United Kingdom will receive three new Hyatt-brand hotels, the Park Hyatt hotel in London’s Nine Elms district, the Park Hyatt London River Thames and the Hyatt Centric Cambridge.
In Helsinki, Finland, Hyatt will expand with the Grand Sansa Hotel under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The Byblos Hotel in Mijas, Spain and the Hotell Reisen in Switzerland are also under this brand.
The Grand Hyatt brand is currently developing the Grand Hyatt Limassol, in Cyprus.
There are fifteen new properties under development under the Hyatt Place, Hyatt Regency, Andaz and Alila brands in some of the most popular cities in Europe.
“Hyatt is in the process of transforming the hotel landscape in Europe with planned openings for new Hyatt-branded hotels in some of the most sought-after leisure destinations in the world,” said Peter Norman, senior vice president real estate and development EAME/SWA, Hyatt. “Supported by strong brand recognition and demand for the high-quality experiences for which Hyatt is known, we look forward to welcoming guests and World of Hyatt members in these key European destinations. Further, with half of Hyatt’s executed pipeline in Europe consisting of franchise agreements, we are thrilled to collaborate with a number of new, as well as existing, owners to bring these exciting projects to fruition.
For more information or to see the full list of hotels, please visit Hyatt.com.
For more information on Europe
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS