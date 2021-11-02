Hyatt To Start the New Year With Several New Hotel Openings
Following the purchase of Apple Leisure Group on November 2, Hyatt is continuing its growth with several noteworthy developments slated for next year, including new hotel openings across the globe.
The Thompson Austin is set to debut in early 2022. The 212-room hotel in downtown Austin, Texas will feature an edgy modern design that reflects the area’s entertainment and nightlife focus. Another property, the Hyatt Centric Austin-Downtown/Congress Street is also expected to open in early 2022.
Another Thompson-brand hotel, the Thompson Denver is a 216-room hotel blending chalet-style design with mid-century and urban styles to offer upscale accommodations in the heart of the LoDo district. This one will also open in early 2022.
A city escape like no other, travelers to Montreal can enjoy modern accommodations at the new Hyatt Centric Old Montreal beginning in early 2022. The country’s first Hyatt Centric hotel will offer views of the beautiful region, including Château Viger. The Andaz Toronto, another Canadian property, will open in late 2022.
Moving into Indonesia, the Park Hyatt Jakarta will offer breathtaking views of the capital city while providing both business and leisure guests with the refined luxury the brand is known for beginning in early 2022.
In Borneo, Malaysia, the Alila Balit Bay will open in early 2022, offering both rooms and villa options. With a beach and views of the Mengkabong River, the resort reflects the style of the local Dusun Lotud tribe.
These are just a few noteworthy new openings set for the beginning of next year. Please visit Hyatt to learn more about these and other new developments.
