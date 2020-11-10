Hyatt Unveils 20 Percent Savings on Holiday, Spring Bookings
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey November 10, 2020
Hyatt Hotels Corporation unveiled a limited-time savings promotion, which provides travelers with discounts of up to 20 percent on holiday and early spring vacations at more than 900 properties for reservations booked by Dec. 6, 2020, for stays through April 4, 2021.
World of Hyatt members are eligible for discounts of up to 22 percent, Hyatt said.
To sweeten the deal, Hyatt will continue to enable guests to cancel without any penalties up to 24 hours prior to arrival.
A Hyatt survey, which included 6,000 respondents, found that nearly half of those polled said they planned to travel by the end of 2021 – and they “expect or prefer to stay in hotels,” the company said.
“We continue to listen to what’s most important for our members, guests and customers in this new travel landscape. One of the things we hear most is that they miss traveling, and more importantly, they miss seeing their loved ones,” said Amy Weinberg, Hyatt’s senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights.
“True to Hyatt’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best, our latest offer leans into what matters most right now for those planning travel – flexibility in cancellation, peace of mind from our global commitment to care and cleanliness, and bringing back the joy of travel as they plan for the holidays and into the spring.”
The limited-time offer does not apply Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Miraval Austin, Miraval Arizona, MGM, UrCove, and Small Luxury Hotels of the World locations, Hyatt said.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS