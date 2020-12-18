Iberostar Debuts Kids Shows on Safety, the Environment at Newly Opened Mexico Resorts
Hotel & Resort Iberostar Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey December 18, 2020
In tandem with the reopening of resorts in Mexico, Iberostar unveiled new shows focusing on safety and the environment for its Star Camp kids program and a new waterpark in the company’s Paraiso resort complex in Riviera Maya.
At the center of the enhanced program is Captain Star Hero, whose message to visiting children is: “Safety never takes a day off.”
“Captain Star Hero uses an encouraging tone and simple language to empower kids through fun activities such as spraying glowing powder on kids’ hands for hand wash training and encouraging them not to touch their faces or other people,” Iberostar said.
“Kids also play mime games, wear imaginary capes to cover their mouth when they sneeze and wear a glowing star on their chest that glows at night to promote social distancing, corporal communication, imagination and a superhero spirit.”
The three new shows include Tati, which focuses on the importance of eliminating single-use plastics; Wanda, which puts the spotlight on responsible consumption of seafood; and Curtis, which is designed to raise awareness on protecting coastal areas, coral reefs and mangroves.
One day a week, learning experiences will focus entirely on the ocean, with activities and games such as seeking out plastic on the beach and crafting sessions using recycled materials.
The new waterpark features a swimming pool with a pirate ship and an artificial beach area for games.
