Last updated: 05:49 PM ET, Fri December 18 2020

Iberostar Debuts Kids Shows on Safety, the Environment at Newly Opened Mexico Resorts

Hotel & Resort Iberostar Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey December 18, 2020

The new waterpark in Iberostar's Paraiso resort complex in Riviera Maya.
The new waterpark in Iberostar's Paraiso resort complex in Riviera Maya. (photo via Iberostar)

In tandem with the reopening of resorts in Mexico, Iberostar unveiled new shows focusing on safety and the environment for its Star Camp kids program and a new waterpark in the company’s Paraiso resort complex in Riviera Maya.

MORE Hotel & Resort
Wedding Cliff Gazebo at Hyatt Ziva Cancun

How This Travel Advisor Pulled off a Successful...

Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo

Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo Reopens Following $10...

Downtown Santo Domingo

AIC Hotel Group Planning Santo Domingo Marriott Hotels

ADVERTISING

At the center of the enhanced program is Captain Star Hero, whose message to visiting children is: “Safety never takes a day off.”

“Captain Star Hero uses an encouraging tone and simple language to empower kids through fun activities such as spraying glowing powder on kids’ hands for hand wash training and encouraging them not to touch their faces or other people,” Iberostar said.

“Kids also play mime games, wear imaginary capes to cover their mouth when they sneeze and wear a glowing star on their chest that glows at night to promote social distancing, corporal communication, imagination and a superhero spirit.”

The three new shows include Tati, which focuses on the importance of eliminating single-use plastics; Wanda, which puts the spotlight on responsible consumption of seafood; and Curtis, which is designed to raise awareness on protecting coastal areas, coral reefs and mangroves.

One day a week, learning experiences will focus entirely on the ocean, with activities and games such as seeking out plastic on the beach and crafting sessions using recycled materials.

The new waterpark features a swimming pool with a pirate ship and an artificial beach area for games.

For more information on Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Wedding Cliff Gazebo at Hyatt Ziva Cancun

How This Travel Advisor Pulled off a Successful Destination...

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo Reopens Following $10 Million Facelift

AIC Hotel Group Planning Santo Domingo Marriott Hotels

The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island To Reopen in February 2021

Universal Orlando Opens Newest Hotel Ahead of Holidays

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS