IHG Hotels & Resorts on Hunt for Next Culinary Superstar
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood January 17, 2022
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced it is taking applications for a new Chef de Cuisine that will have their own named restaurant at InterContinental Singapore.
As part of IHG’s hunt for the next culinary superstar in Singapore, the hotel company will accept applications through February 2, with a winner being awarded a contract for the role of Chef de Cuisine at InterContinental Singapore.
The culinary victor will be tasked with managing the daily operations of the hotel’s celebrated 130-seat Italian-concept restaurant. The establishment will feature an open kitchen concept, including a charcuterie and cheese room, wood-fired oven, main show kitchens and a dessert station.
A full range of resources will be available to support the winner’s new role. IHG representatives said applicants should “have a thirst for travel, passion for culture, and appreciation for diversity.”
“It is to operate with elegance, poise and detail, alongside a deep desire to compete to win,” the company said in a statement. “IHG Hotels & Resorts invites all creative individuals passionate about delighting guests and delivering immersive dining experiences to apply.”
Last year, IHG launched a new luxury and lifestyle brand in the Vignette Collection, with the first two properties being the five-star Hotel X in Brisbane, Australia, and Thailand's Pattaya Aquatique hotel.
