IHG’s Holiday Inn Express Brand Opens First Airport Hotel in Australia

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 27, 2020

Holiday Inn hotel sign
PHOTO: Holiday Inn hotel sign. (photo via fredrocko/iStock Unreleased)

IHG Hotels & Resort’s Holiday Inn Express brand announced the opening of its first airport hotel in Australia, the Holiday Inn Express Sydney Airport.

As part of a partnership with Pro-invest Group, the new Holiday Inn Express is located on the doorstep of Sydney’s domestic airport terminal and minutes away from the international terminal.

The 247-room IHG hotel is inspired by the local surroundings, featuring aeronautically-themed motifs throughout the property, including vintage propellers in the lobby, gym and meeting room walls reminiscent of runways and bathroom shower screens printed with airport arrivals and departures.

“We have seen the Holiday Inn Express brand grow from strength to strength in Australasia – from our very first hotel in Macquarie Park in 2016 to debuting the brand in New Zealand this July, and now our first Holiday Inn Express airport hotel in Australia,” IHG Managing Director Leanne Harwood said.

“The growth is a wonderful testament to our ongoing partnership with Pro-invest Group, especially as we seek out new locations for savvy travelers who are looking for reliable, quality, and importantly, safe accommodation,” Harwood continued.

Each room at Holiday Inn Express Sydney Airport features power showerheads, black-out blinds, high-quality bedding and free Wi-Fi. The hotel also features two meeting rooms, flexible workspaces, business center, self-service laundry and on-site parking.

Rooms start at around $97 per night.

Holiday Inn Express Sydney Airport is the seventh Holiday Inn Express hotel opened by Pro-invest Group since 2016, following the launch of Sydney Macquarie Park, Brisbane, Adelaide, Newcastle and Melbourne Southbank hotels in Australia and Queenstown in New Zealand.

