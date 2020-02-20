Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa Offers the Only Oceanfront Accommodations in Town
It’s hard to escape the water in Jupiter, Florida—and really, why would you want to? This northernmost town in Palm Beach County boasts 3.4 miles of Atlantic Ocean beaches, 22 miles of Intracoastal Waterway and a coastal vibe that’s more laidback than much of South Florida, attracting those seeking the soothing sand and sea.
Yet there’s only one oceanfront hotel in town—the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. Here your clients will find a quiet getaway where they can relax on the secluded beachfront, indulge in spa treatments and expertly prepared fresh seafood, sip a cocktail at the oceanfront bar and easily explore the surrounding attractions.
Originally built in 1973, the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa is part of the OPAL Collection. Its 128 rooms and 40 suites feature island-style décor with dark tropical woods. All room categories have balconies, with oceanfront rooms and suites boasting the best views—unobstructed vistas of the Atlantic. A Deluxe Oceanfront King has the added benefits of a wet bar area and a single-size pullout sofa.
The resort’s 1,000-foot beachfront emerged in early January from a sand replenishment, adding space for guests to take advantage of their daily beach set-up with two chairs (an amenity covered by the daily $29 resort fee). Beachgoing guests can also laze away in one of the shaded hammocks, or order food and drinks for direct delivery to their lounge chairs from The Sandbar, the resort’s poolside bar and restaurant.
The Sandbar faces both the beach and the heated oceanfront swimming pool. A waterfall hot tub and firepits ringed by seating round out the pool area’s attractions. While guests could walk or jog for miles on the beach, they can also stay active at the resort’s 24-hour fitness center, lighted tennis court and basketball and shuffleboard courts.
And workouts might be in order after indulging in a meal at the excellent Sinclairs Ocean Grill, Jupiter Beach Resort’s signature restaurant. Executive Chef Ricky Gopeesingh has been at the helm for a decade, creating gourmet dishes as flavorful as they are photogenic. The fresh seafood dishes are especially tempting; on the dinner menu, the grilled octopus appetizer and seared diver scallops are standouts. Be sure to recommend the lump crab eggs Benedict to your clients for breakfast.
The ocean also inspires Jupiter Beach Resort’s on-site spa, a tranquil oasis where guests can relax with organic tea in the waterfall serenity room between treatments—including a full range of massage, skincare and body treatments.
Another top selling point of the Jupiter Beach Resort is its proximity to the rest of Jupiter’s attractions. Not far from the resort, visitors can climb to the top of the iconic Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. Nearby restaurants include many local favorites with water views, such as the open-air U-Tiki Beach and Guanabanas, and 1000 North (partially owned by sports legends—and Jupiter residents—Michael Jordan and Ernie Els).
One of the area’s premier performing arts centers, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, is just across A1A from the resort. Another nearby attraction, Lighthouse Cove Adventure Golf, features two 18-hole mini-golf courses, drinks delivered to the links, an ice cream shop and burger joint. And baseball fans flock to the area during Spring Training to see the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals play at Jupiter’s Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium—and, a bit further south, the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros at West Palm Beach’s FITTEAM Ballpark.
“Our partnerships with local staples that include Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Blueline Surf & Paddle Co. and Roger Dean Stadium allow us to create unique guest experiences, and our location within close proximity to attractions like the Jupiter Lighthouse Museum and Guanabanas restaurant also really set the resort apart from others in this area,” says General Manager Justin Earle.
In fact, the resort offers a package in conjunction with the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in nearby Juno Beach—a facility dedicated to sea turtle research, rehabilitation and educational programs that attract more than 350,000 visitors a year.
Jupiter Beach Resort’s Stay and Save the Sea Turtles package is available during turtle-nesting season (May through October), when thousands of loggerhead, leatherback and green sea turtles come ashore to nest on the beaches (Palm Beach County has more sea turtle nests per mile than anywhere else in the U.S.). The package includes accommodations, daily breakfast, a $50 daily resort credit and a Loggie the Sea Turtle stuffed animal welcome amenity. For stays of three nights or more, a portion of proceeds is donated to Loggerhead Marine Life Center.
Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa pays a travel agent commission rate of 10 percent. Winter rates (November through January) start at $399 per night, and summer rates (June through August) start at $199 per night. For more information, visit jupiterbeachresort.com, or call 877-389-0571.
