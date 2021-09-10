La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Reveals New Properties
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Claudette Covey September 10, 2021
Despite the pandemic, La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana continues to expand, most recently with the introduction of the Curamoria Collection, a luxury boutique brand, and two new Live Aqua properties, set to debut in Playa Mujeres and Valle de Guadalupe in summer and winter 2023, respectively, said Mauricio Aceves, La Coleccion’s vice president of business development.
“We’re alive and well, and in good shape,” he said.
The first of the Curamoria Collection properties to debut is the 36-room Naay Tulum, which was upgraded prior to its debut to meet La Coleccion standards. It features a contemporary design that capitalizes on the property’s verdant setting, Aceves said.
The hotel, which is located near the Tulum National Park and Ruins, is equipped with a rooftop pool, which proffers up panoramic views of the Aldea Zama jungle; the KI’KIL restaurant, offering cuisine using local ingredients; and a spa with massage cabins.
The 69-room Live Aqua Valle de Guadalupe, which will be set in the wine region of the same name, will have two restaurants and three bars, a wine cellar, spa, fitness center and 17,500 square feet of space meeting space.
Situated 30 minutes from the Cancun International Airport, the 421-room Live Aqua Playa Mujeres will boast 11 restaurants, nine bars, an extensive spa and fitness center, a range of evening entertainment options and 35,000 square feet of meeting space.
In other developments, La Coleccion began welcoming guests to its first property in the Dominican Republic – Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana – in February 2021.
La Coleccion plans to continue to expand its reach in the Caribbean and is eyeing other destinations in the Dominican Republic and elsewhere, Aceves said.
On the travel advisor front, the company features the La Coleccion Rewards and La Coleccion Expert programs.
Travel advisors who book properties through the La Coleccion agent platform have their cash rewards processed within 30 days, regardless of when clients are scheduled to travel.
“We realize that agent needs that type of support right now,” Aceves said.
“For the last 50 years, agents have been a cornerstone of our success.”
