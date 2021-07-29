Las Vegas’ Summer Pool Party and Swim Season Is in Full Swing
July 29, 2021
Las Vegas famously seems to do everything in extremes, and the pool and day club scene is no exception. This becomes especially evident in the summertime when the desert sunshine becomes oppressive if you’re outdoors without somewhere to go for a splash.
Located in a secluded area of the sprawling MGM Grand resort property, past its signature dining and nightlife district, the MGM Grand Pool Complex represents the Las Vegas Strip’s ultimate outdoor escape.
Accessible exclusively to guests of the MGM Grand, the 6.5-acre Pool Complex provides the ultimate aquatic playground, complete with four distinctive swimming pools, three whirlpools, cascading waterfalls and its famous 1,000-foot-long lazy river, which leisurely winds its way around the complex.
Resort guests at the pool complex enjoy top-notch amenities, including five poolside bars and the Cabana Grill, a seasonal restaurant and snack bar, which stands ready to satisfy your post-swim cravings. There are various options for upgrading the outdoor experience by booking reserve seating—everything from private loungers to poolside or lazy river pods for two; premium daybeds with room for four people; or several styles of deluxe cabanas that can accommodate up to six people.
Cabana rentals include exclusive welcome amenities and feature flat-screen televisions, ceiling fans, refrigerators, couches, lounge chairs, personal safes, poolside Wi-Fi internet, pool rafts, umbrella, towel service and personalized bottle and food service. Cabanas can accommodate up to six guests and are an ideal spot for celebrating any kind of occasion with a group of friends or family. Renters also receive half of the rental amount in beverage credit.
Within the complex, the adult guests can also take advantage of the award-winning Wet Republic Ultra Pool, a 54,500-square-foot venue that brings an exclusive nightlife vibe together with poolside pampering and relaxation. The adults-only pool destination features intimate dipping pools, daybeds, banquets, tricked-out bungalows and party cabanas. There’s also an open-air covered lounge that provides a place for guests to mix, mingle, dance and dine.
Poolside or at the lounge, guests can enjoy special culinary delights, signature cocktails and premium bottle and pitcher service, with a dedicated valet on hand to attend to their needs. The Strip’s premier outdoor party destination, Wet Republic Ultra Pool’s expansive sundeck also transforms into an entertainment stage, which hosts some of music’s hottest DJs as they headline weekly events. Tickets and event details are available online.
