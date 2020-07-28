Le Blanc Spa Resorts’ Double the Luxury Promotion Extended
As the summer months roll by, more and more travelers are showing an increased interest in booking vacations. Popular tourist destinations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean are reopening, and people are ready to jet set somewhere warm and sunny.
Any of your clients that missed the boat on Le Blanc Spa Resorts’ Double the Luxury promotion last month are in luck, as the offer was extended through the end of this month.
‘Double the Luxury’ is just as it sounds—travel advisors can book one room for their clients at full price, and they will enjoy another room for free. Travelers can choose to enjoy both rooms during the same stay or book the other room at another Le Blanc Spa Resort at a later date.
Your clients can also choose to gift the complimentary second room to another family member, a friend or a first responder who is most likely in need of a relaxing vacation.
In addition to a luxurious stay at one of these all-inclusive resorts, your clients will receive Blanc Benefits, which are added indulgences such as spa treatments, land and sea excursions and rounds of golf, among other highlights.
Guests can also book with peace of mind, knowing the resorts have implemented the Purely Le Blanc initiative which includes 140 measures that have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of both visitors and employees throughout the resorts.
Also, if travel plans do change, Le Blanc Spa Resorts has flexible change and cancelation policies in place.
The travel window for this extended promotion is through December 20, 2020, and travel advisors can book their clients through July 31, 2020.
