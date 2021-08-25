Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende Rated One of World's Most Dog-Friendly Hotels
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana's Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende was rated as one of the top twelve dog-friendly hotels in the world by Expedia today, August 25.
The luxury resort, set in one of the most beautiful destinations in Mexico, welcomes dogs 44 pounds and under with a welcome kit that includes food, water bottles and bowls to use both in the room and while out exploring, as well as a pet bed.
Pet-friendly rooms also come equipped with a “pet in room” door hanger that provides privacy when the dog is in the room, so should guests need to leave Fido alone for a bit, they can do so without fear anyone will enter their room.
The Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende is located within the city near the Presa del Obraje and was designed to capture the destination’s colorful culture and connection to art and beauty. As much of a destination in itself as the city outside is, the resort offers a luxurious spa, plenty of dining options and excursions like hot air balloon rides.
The standard nightly rate begins at $247, plus another $100 per dog for the entire stay.
Expedia’s Top 12 Dog-Friendly Hotels Around The World list was created in celebration of International Dog Day on August 26. Using the website’s reviews and ratings for pet-friendly accommodations, other notable dog-friendly hotels include Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan as well as Whitehall Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.
