Los Angeles Hotels Now Offering 'Endless Summer' Deals and Discounts
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti September 18, 2019
As part of Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board’s “Endless Summer” promotion, 34 area hotels, located across L.A.’s five distinct regions—Beach Cities, the Westside, The Valley, Hollywood and Downtown—are currently offerings deals and discounts of up to 35 percent off of normal rates.
Besides overall percentages off of room bookings, participating properties are including such perks as room upgrades, resort credits, shopping gift cards to Westfield Century City and museum tickets.
With over 300 days of sunshine every year, it may seem that it’s always summer in L.A., but, as it turns out, autumn is actually the locals’ favorite season, featuring some of the year’s best weather, incredible surf conditions and a full calendar of events across the city.
In addition to awesome hotel discounts, other reasons to visit L.A. this fall include:
— It’s Bowl Season: It’s that time of year when live music events abound at the iconic Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theatre. Highly anticipated acts on their way this fall include the Live Concert Experience Game of Thrones Music by Ramin Djawadi (October 5), Van Morrison (October 6) and the Jonas Brothers (October 21).
— Halloween in L.A. is Epic: Home of Hollywood—and therefore actors, theatrical make-up, stage and set design—Los Angeles is not to be outdone when it comes to Halloween festivities. Beginning in September, you’ll find over 100 Halloween-themed experiences on offer, including Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights, Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest and local favorites like the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride in Griffith Park, not to mention the various parades and productions that take place around town. The full, spooktacular line-up is available at discoverlosangeles.com/halloween.
— Friendsgiving Celebration: Celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’ at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood to create your own “The One with Friendsgiving” memories. The Friendsgiving exclusive fan event features a Friends-focused Studio Backlot Tour that highlights iconic locations where the show was shot, and concludes with a holiday-themed meal, complete with turkey, ham, and vegan and gluten-free options, held in the Studio’s Commissary Fine Dining room where the cast often dined during filming.
— Five Major Sports: L.A. is famously home to the Dodgers, Lakers, Clippers, Sparks, Kings, Galaxy, Los Angeles Football Club, Rams and Chargers, as well as iconic venues like Dodger Stadium and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This fall’s schedules will provide opportunities for visitors to take in three or more sporting events within a single week or weekend.
— Then, There’s the Weather: After some scorching-hot days during the summer, fall weather initiates the prime time in L.A. to head outdoors and enjoy the open-air, Southern California activities you hear so much about: adventures like hiking or biking through the city, or its surrounding hillsides and mountains; surfing; rock climbing; or hitting the beach for some volleyball, Frisbee, or just soaking up the sun along the city’s 75 miles of coastline. Virtually any outdoor activity you can dream up is available somewhere in or around Los Angeles.
