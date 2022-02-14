Margaritaville Announces Details of New Loyalty Program
Margaritaville announced a new hospitality loyalty program, dubbed Margaritaville Perks.
Margaritaville Perks offers travelers simple and immediate perks, value-adds and benefits at Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts and Compass Hotels locations without points, levels to reach or qualification wait time.
The unique loyalty program offers exclusive Margaritaville-branded perks and benefits that improve over time and become more personalized with member engagement, frequency and feedback.
“Margaritaville destinations are an escape from the everyday, so we needed a loyalty program to match our fun lifestyle because there are no points, deadlines, or limits in paradise,” Margaritaville Chief Marketing Officer Tamara Baldanza-Dekker said.
“Margaritaville Perks showcases how much we love and appreciate our guests,” Baldanza-Dekker continued. “Now, in addition to the solace travelers find in Margaritaville, they will also receive enticing rewards and offers that actually matter to them.”
Margaritaville Perks are different at each hotel, resort or destination and include welcome amenities, early check-in, late check-out, room upgrades, resort credits, spa discounts and more.
United States residents 21 years or older with a valid email address are the only people currently eligible to join Margaritaville Perks.
In December, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced it would become Margaritaville at Sea, beginning April 30. The company also revealed its Grand Classica ship would be renamed Margaritaville Paradise.
Departing from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida this April, Margaritaville Paradise and its 658 cabins in various stateroom categories will transport passengers to Grand Bahama Island for a unique offshore resort experience.
