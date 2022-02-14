Last updated: 12:39 PM ET, Mon February 14 2022

Margaritaville Announces Details of New Loyalty Program

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood February 14, 2022

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana by Karisma
Laid-back luxury is the Margaritaville mantra. (photo via Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma)

Margaritaville announced a new hospitality loyalty program, dubbed Margaritaville Perks.

Margaritaville Perks offers travelers simple and immediate perks, value-adds and benefits at Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts and Compass Hotels locations without points, levels to reach or qualification wait time.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Business travel with a view

‘Bleisure’ Is the Travel Industry’s Latest...

Man holding passport

Global Rescue Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey Highlights...

Marriott Hotel arrival.

Marriott International Announces Leadership Shakeup

Cityscape of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana. (photo via kasto80 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Europe’s Top 20 Best Destinations for 2022 Travel

Customs line at Cancun Airport

Mexican Military to Handle Security at Cancun, Cozumel Airports

The unique loyalty program offers exclusive Margaritaville-branded perks and benefits that improve over time and become more personalized with member engagement, frequency and feedback.

“Margaritaville destinations are an escape from the everyday, so we needed a loyalty program to match our fun lifestyle because there are no points, deadlines, or limits in paradise,” Margaritaville Chief Marketing Officer Tamara Baldanza-Dekker said.

“Margaritaville Perks showcases how much we love and appreciate our guests,” Baldanza-Dekker continued. “Now, in addition to the solace travelers find in Margaritaville, they will also receive enticing rewards and offers that actually matter to them.”

Margaritaville Perks are different at each hotel, resort or destination and include welcome amenities, early check-in, late check-out, room upgrades, resort credits, spa discounts and more.

United States residents 21 years or older with a valid email address are the only people currently eligible to join Margaritaville Perks.

In December, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced it would become Margaritaville at Sea, beginning April 30. The company also revealed its Grand Classica ship would be renamed Margaritaville Paradise.

Departing from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida this April, Margaritaville Paradise and its 658 cabins in various stateroom categories will transport passengers to Grand Bahama Island for a unique offshore resort experience.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Family enjoying a boat ride from Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort

Dreams Resorts & Spas Offers New Kid-Friendly Dining Options

Dreams Resorts & Spas

gallery icon Wellness-Focused Caribbean Resorts

A Look at the Hotel Industry’s Recovery in 2022 So Far

Mexico Grand Hotels Helps Travelers Meet New Year’s Goals with New Wellness Features

2021 Q4 and Full Year Financials Signal Success for MGM Resorts

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS