Margaritaville Beach House Key West Opens
November 15, 2021
In the wake of a major renovation and rebranding, the former Barbary Beach House Key West debuted as the Margaritaville Beach House Key West – with the occasion marked by the unveiling of a giant flip flop.
The property now offers a range of family-friendly amenities, a larger retail outlet and the Tin Cup Chalice Bar & Chill for full-service dining.
Margaritaville Beach House Key West also unveiled a seasonal fifth night free offer, as well as bike rentals and daily breakfast.
“The attention to detail, commitment to quality and the perfect portrayal of the Margaritaville state of mind all reflect a passion for excellence that guests from around the globe will enjoy,” said the hotel’s general manager, Jeremy Da Silva.
The resort, which is situated on Smathers Beach, is equipped with 186 spacious suites, a lagoon-style pool and lounging hammocks set throughout the property.
It features entertainment by the pool, daily refreshments, 24-hour fitness center, kids’ activities and lawn games, and upward of 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meetings space.
Margaritaville Beach House Key West is located just over a mile from the Key West International Airport and offers free shuttle service to the airport, Duval Street and the Downtown Seaport Harbor.
