Marriott Announces Contactless Kiosk, Marketplace Test Programs
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood April 05, 2021
Marriott International announced the debut of a pilot program for contactless arrival kiosks and the launch of a proof-of-concept for contactless grab-and-go marketplaces.
The contactless arrival kiosks have been installed at the Moxy NYC Times Square, Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East, TownePlace Suites Monroe (Louisiana) and will soon be available at Moxy Miami South Beach.
Upon arrival, Marriott guests can skip the traditional check-in and complete a three-step process at the kiosk for a single reservation, with room keys created on the spot. The kiosks employ antimicrobial technology baked into the touchscreen glass, powered by UV light to kill bacteria and viruses. Travelers can also use the kiosks for contactless check-out.
“We are excited to unveil innovative new technologies to support our guests as travel continues to return,” Marriott President Stephanie Linnartz said. “The pandemic has accelerated the demand for contactless services and we continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of our guests.”
The Fairfield Inn & Suites Frederick and Fairfield Inn & Suites Arundel Mills BWI Airport, both located in Maryland, have announced the testing of a new grab-and-go marketplace concept.
The Marriott properties have introduced wall-to-wall kiosks offering a centralized marketplace where guests can select snacks, beverages, lite bites and sundries. The brand’s complimentary daily breakfast offering has been incorporated into the design, while specialty coffee and expanded a-la-carte items will be available for purchase with contact-free Bluetooth payments.
“The new offerings are an added benefit to the personalized hospitality we are known for, and we look forward to enhancing our customer experience by blending contactless services with dedicated in-person interactions,” Linnartz continued.
Marriott’s contactless experience continues to boost traveler confidence while reinforcing its Commitment to Clean initiative through mobile check-in and check-out, mobile key, mobile dining and mobile requests on the Marriott Bonvoy app.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS