Marriott Announces Luxury Collection Brand Coming to Saudi Arabia
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 10, 2019
Marriott International announced Thursday it had signed an agreement to bring its Luxury Collection brand to Saudi Arabia for the first time.
The deal with Assila Investments will feature the Assila Hotel joining Marriott’s Luxury Collection portfolio in 2020, bringing the brand’s total reach to more than 100 properties around the world.
Spirit Airlines Expands Service To, From NashvilleAirlines & Airports
Flight Attendants Union Asks FAA to Ban Vaping and...Airlines & Airports
Hotel Occupancy Up and Down Across the CaribbeanHotel & Resort
Venice Sets Date for New Tourism Tax ImplementationDestination & Tourism
The Assila Hotel is found in the heart of Jeddah and boasts 210 guestrooms, a Royal Suite, 94 apartments, multiple food and beverage venues, a ballroom, nine meeting rooms, a spa, a fitness center and squash courts.
“We are thrilled to have Marriott International manage the beautiful Assila Hotel, under the Luxury Collection brand,” Assila Investments CEO Bader Alissa said in a statement. “This only affirms Assila Hotel’s position as a premier luxury hotel in Jeddah.”
“We are delighted to announce plans for the first Luxury Collection property in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with Assila Investments,” Marriott Managing Director Alex Kyriakidis said. “This deal signing supports our plans to further diversify our footprint in the Kingdom while enhancing our overall luxury portfolio in the region.”
The announcement comes just weeks after Saudi Arabia revealed it would open its doors to visitors for the first time. The opening of the country to tourism is expected to result in 100 million international and domestic visits a year by 2030, which will attract foreign and domestic investment and create an estimated one million jobs.
Saudi Arabia’s opening to tourism has led to a spike in interest for the destination. TravelPulse breaks down what travelers need to know before they visit the country, which attractions they must visit and a few tips and tricks to maximize their adventure.
For more information on Saudi Arabia
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS