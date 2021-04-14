Marriott Bonvoy and Uber Team Up for First of Its Kind Collaboration
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz April 14, 2021
Marriott Bonvoy members can now earn reward points through Uber and UberEats.
Bonvoy members across the nation can link their Bonvoy and Uber accounts in the Uber app to start earning points on qualifying transactions. Uber XL, Comfort and Black rides earn three points per dollar spent, while UberEats deliveries of a minimum $25 basket can earn up to six points per dollar spent.
Members who link their accounts and purchase one qualifying transaction by May 31 will earn 2,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points. Members can link accounts within the Uber app by going to ‘Settings,’ scrolling down to ‘Rewards’ and logging into their Marriott Bonvoy account. Points balances can be viewed on Marriott Bonvoy account profiles.
“We are continuing to see our members return to travel and are excited to give them more opportunities to earn points toward free nights through Uber rides and UberEats,” said David Flueck, Senior Vice President Global Loyalty, Marriott International. “This tremendous relationship with Uber reflects our goal to engage members and enable them to earn and redeem points whether traveling or through everyday activities at home.”
“We are thrilled to team up with Marriott Bonvoy to help our shared customers turn their stay-at-home habits into their next dream vacation,” said Jennifer Vescio, Global Head of Business Development, Uber. “By quickly linking your Uber and Marriott Bonvoy accounts, you’re one step closer to your next trip when ordering from your favorite local spots on Uber Eats or hopping in a ride.”
