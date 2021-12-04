Last updated: 02:00 PM ET, Sat December 04 2021

Marriott Bonvoy Creates Its own NFTs

Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli December 04, 2021

Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott Bonvoy (photo via Marriott International)

Marriott International’s Marriott Bonvoy chain is getting into the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) business.

Bonvoy has teamed up with three up-and-coming digital artists – TXREK, JVY and Erick Nicolay – to create three NFTs and was set to premiere at the famous Art Basel Miami Beach today.

ADVERTISING
MORE Hotel & Resort
Club Med Quebec Charlevoix

Canada's First All-Inclusive Mountain Resort...

Grand Oasis Palm - Oasis Hotels

Oasis Hotels & Resorts Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers...

The Venetian, Christmas, The Venetian Christmas, holiday,

gallery icon 10 Magical Holiday Experiences at Hotels Around the US

The themes are all travel-inspired.

A Non-Fungible Token, according to Wikipedia, “is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger. NFTs can be associated with easily-reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files as unique items (analogous to a certificate of authenticity), and use blockchain technology to give the NFT a public proof of ownership,” such as art.

Marriott Bonvoy will become one of the first hospitality brands to create its own NFTs.

“We are excited to bring our extraordinary portfolio of hotel brands and endless experiences into this growing platform,” Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty, and Portfolio Marketing,” Marriott International, said in a statement. “We continuously seek opportunities to defy what is conventional and, with our entry in the digital goods space, we are further igniting the transformative power of travel in the virtual world, while supporting this growing community of incredibly talented artists.”

Marriott said that each of the NFTs created for the Marriott Bonvoy brand is an interpretation of travel from the artists’ own unique experiences, illustrating how travel has an unmistakable impact on the human spirit.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Club Med Quebec Charlevoix

Canada's First All-Inclusive Mountain Resort Officially...

Club Med

Oasis Hotels & Resorts Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

gallery icon 10 Magical Holiday Experiences at Hotels Around the US

Atlantis Paradise Island Now Offers Gift Cards

Four Seasons Announces 2023 Private Jet Journeys Amid Record Demand

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS