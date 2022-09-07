Marriott Bonvoy Launches Unlimited Bonus Points Global Promotion
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz September 07, 2022
Marriott Bonvoy launched its new Unlimited Bonus Points Global Promotion event, with the opportunity for Marriott Bonvoy members to earn 2,000 bonus points for members on each eligible stay beginning September 7 and ending December 1, 2022, for travel between September 21 through December 15, 2022.
Members must register before December 1 to earn the bonus points. Stays must be any number of consecutive nights spent at the same hotel.
In addition, Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card holders can earn an additional 2,000 bonus points per stay during the promotion earning period across different hotel brands, with the ability to earn up to 4,000 bonus points per stay.
Stays at Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Marriott Executive Apartments, owner-occupied weeks at Marriott Vacation Club, Marriott Grand Residence Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, The Ritz-Carlton Club, St. Regis Residence Club and Luxury Collection Residence Club are not eligible for the promotion.
Bonus points can be redeemed for stays at over 8,100 hotels, 30 all-inclusive resorts and over 76,000 premium and luxury home rental programs, as well as Marriott Bonvoy Moments, like flights, car rentals and other travel experiences.
