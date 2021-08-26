Marriott Bonvoy, Washington Post Creative Group Launch Writer’s Contest
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey August 26, 2021
There’s no denying that the pandemic has changed the way in which travelers think about how they’d like to elevate their future travel experiences to make them more meaningful.
On that subject, Marriott International’s travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, has teamed with The Washington Post Creative Group to conduct a search to find what they call “underrepresented storytellers who will embark on ‘regenerative travel’ trips.”
Three writers will be selected and tasked with exploring the regenerative travel trend and how it positively impacts communities, economies, the environment and personal wellbeing.
“With thousands of destinations to explore, experiences to discover and people to meet, Marriott Bonvoy is an immersive and inclusive travel platform, helping expand individuals’ worlds and minds, in ways big and small,” said Brian Povinelli, senior vice president, brand, loyalty and portfolio marketing for Marriott International.
“Regenerative travel isn’t just a buzz phrase, but a whole new way of traveling. The ethos of this opportunity is around the Washington Post Creative Group and Marriott Bonvoy’s shared belief that the regeneration of travel calls for a new generation of travel storytellers.”
Added Scott Weisenthal, head of The Washington Post Creative Group, “The Washington Post Creative Group is uniquely positioned to elevate these voices, with a mission to present inclusive, accessible travel coverage to the more than 73 million readers nationwide who come to our site each month. We’re delighted to further this commitment by amplifying underrepresented voices in the travel space and by giving them access to our best-in-class storytelling technologies.”
Marriott Bonvoy will focus on the three writers’ travel experiences, and the Washington Post Creative Group will provide access to technologies, videographers, producers and designers who will help them tell their stories.
The deadline for applications is Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
