Marriott, Hilton, IHG Dominate US Construction Pipeline
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey July 30, 2020
Three major industry players—Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)—continue to dominate the U.S. hotel construction pipeline, said Lodging Econometrics (LE), a global real estate intelligence firm.
The companies with the largest construction pipelines at the end of the second quarter of 2020 were, respectively, Marriott International, with 1,487 projects/195,952 rooms; Hilton Worldwide with 1,395 projects/160,078 rooms; and IHG, with 920 projects/94,499 rooms according to LE’s quarterly United States Construction Pipeline Trend Report.
In all, Marriott, Hilton and IHG are responsible for 68 percent of projects in the total pipeline, which is virtually the same percentage at the close of the first quarter of 2020.
The companies with the second-largest construction pipelines at the end of the second quarter of this year were Hilton’s Home2 Suites and IHG’s Holiday Inn Express, with 415 projects/43,336 rooms and 371 projects/35,539 rooms, respectively.
Hampton by Hilton followed with 304 projects/31,365 rooms and Marriott’s Fairfield Inn with 302 projects/29,251 rooms.
Combined, “these four brands represent an impressive 25 percent of the projects in the total pipeline,” the trend report said.
Other brands with impressive construction pipelines include Tru by Hilton, with 298 projects/28,863 rooms; Marriott’s Residence Inn, with 208 projects/25,520 rooms, SpringHill Suites, with 184 projects/20,842 rooms; and TownePlace Suites with 207 projects/20,802 rooms; IHG’s Avid Hotel with 189 projects/17,090 rooms.
At the end of the second quarter of this year, the total U.S. hotel construction pipeline included 5,582 projects and 687,801 rooms, which dropped just 1 percent year over year.
