Marriott Hotels and TED Partner to Debut First-Ever Immersive Guest Rooms
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 06, 2022
Marriott Hotels and TED are launching a first-ever immersive guest room experience starting July 15 at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, called The Curiosity Room by TED.
The Curiosity Room by TED can now be booked for stays beginning July 15 at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Two other Curiosity Rooms will be available for stays at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park on August 15 and the London Marriott Hotel County Hall on September 15. All will be available for stays for three months from their opening dates.
Guests who book The Curiosity Room can enjoy an interactive room that works almost like a puzzle box, with riddles and puzzles to solve throughout the room according to their destinations. Each room also comes with a Curiosity Journal, a handy guide that helps guests along with their experience.
When the guests finish the final challenge, they’ll celebrate with a certificate of completion and a free dessert at the hotel restaurant.
The Curiosity Room in San Francisco features illustrations by Caleb Morris, who founded ‘Welcome to the Neighborhoods’ art series. Local travel guides, modern furnishings and clues hidden within everyday hotel objects complete the rooms.
Marriott Hotels has been partnered with TED since 2016.
“Marriott Hotels has always been a place where guests can be inspired at every corner of their experience and we’ve taken that to the next level with TED’s award-winning, educational arm TED-Ed,” said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. “This one-of-a-kind adventure further fosters the notion for our guests to stay curious in their travels, opening their minds beyond a typical overnight stay and propel them to explore the destination with renewed desire to learn something new.”
