Marriott International to Expand Asia Pacific Luxury Portfolio
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz September 20, 2022
Marriott International, Inc. will open fourteen new luxury properties in the Asia Pacific region by the end of 2023, expanding its reach from its current number of 156 luxury hotels and resorts.
The new openings are expected across thirteen different countries and regions, including emerging destinations such as Jeju Island, South Korea and Jiuzhaigou, China as well as beloved cities of Melbourne and Tokyo.
The JW Marriott brand, which focuses on wellbeing, will celebrate four new openings across the region this year and in 2023.
The JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Suites and JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa are expected to open later this year, while the JW Marriott Goa Vagator and JW Marriott Hotel Xi’an will open in 2023.
The Ritz-Carlton brand will celebrate the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka in Japan in 2023, along with The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne in early 2023. Also debuting next year is the newest Ritz-Carlton Reserve property, located in Jiuzhaigou.
St. Regis will open a hotel along the beachfront in Goa, India in 2023 and another at The St. Regis Jakarta in Indonesia, expected to open in late 2022.
W Macau, opening in 2023, and W Sydney, opening later this year, will expand W Hotels’ portfolio in the region.
EDITION will open its second Japanese location, The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza in 2023, along with The Singapore EDITION.
The Luxury Collection also celebrated a new addition to its portfolio in the region. ITC Narmada, a Luxury Collection Hotel located in Ahmedabad, India, opened in 2022.
Bulgari Hotels & Resorts will make its debut in Tokyo, Japan with the 2023 opening of Bulgari Hotel Tokyo, located in a skyscraper near Tokyo Station.
"Today’s luxury traveler is looking for authentic experiences that are personalized, thoughtful and uniquely meaningful," said Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "Our current portfolio of highly distinctive brands is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of travelers, and these expected additions reflect our optimism for the future of luxury travel.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Asia, Pacific
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS